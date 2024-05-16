Two More Melbourne Schools Have Discovered Students Making Gross ‘Lists’ About Girls

CONTENT WARNING: This story contains references to rape.

Another two Melbourne schools have been caught up in misogynistic “list” scandals and hoo boy, can the kids stop writing gross lists and go back to writing their times tables?

Victoria Police have been alerted after a list ranking the appearance of female students was allegedly found on the laptop of a male student at McClelland College in Frankston on Friday.

The list was allegedly found on a laptop belonging to a Year 9 boy, and was reportedly contained to just one computer.

In an email sent to families on Wednesday, the school assured folks that the female students named on the list were being supported, and that disciplinary action has already been taken against the perpetrator.

“I am very grateful to the students who immediately brought the matter to my attention,” acting principal Laura Spence said in a statement.

“We have already taken disciplinary action and will consider any further steps when the full facts of this incident have been established.”

Police have been alerted to the incident and are working with the school to investigate the situation, but no formal complaints have been made.

“Police have engaged with the school to assess the information, but at this stage no criminal offending has been detected,” a police spokeswoman told Daily Mail Australia.

“There have been no formal complaints to police.”

While it is unclear exactly what the list contained, one mother of a girl at the school told 7 News that it’s “disturbing”.

“I was told it’s a rape and murder list. It’s unbelievable, the child was only suspended for a week. If he is to return, half of the girls in Year 10 won’t,” she alleged.

But it doesn’t stop there, because another list — this time written by female students — was discovered at Brentwood Secondary College in Glen Waverley.

The list, which “ranks” the female cohort based on who is the “biggest slut” was found on the back of a toilet stall this week, marking the third list to make headlines since the start of May.

Brentwood’s principal John Ballagh was unaware of the list until he was approached for comment by 7 News on Wednesday, but quickly condemned the act.

“Anyone found to have engaged in such behaviour will face immediate disciplinary action,” he told 7 News.

The two incidents come after two students from Yarra Valley Grammar School in Ringwood were expelled over a degrading list of female students that labelled the lowest category as “unrapeable.” Other students believed to be involved in the list are also facing disciplinary action, while the school is reviewing its own programs on respectful relationships.

Yarra Valley Grammar reported the incident to police.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.