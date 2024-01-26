Emma McKeon Was Named Young AOTY & Her BF Cody Simpson’s Reaction Was So Bloody Cute

Olympian Emma McKeon has received the honour of being awarded Young Australian of the Year (AOTY) 2024, which this year comes with the bonus reward of an adorable shoutout from musician turned swimmer Cody Simpson.

READ MORE Melanoma Researchers Georgina Long and Richard Scolyer Are Our New Australians Of The Year

On Thursday night the esteemed winners of the four different AOTY categories were announced, which included Australia’s most successful Olympian of all time, McKeon, taking home Young AOTY at the age of 29-years-old.

Watching the event from his own home was McKeon’s boyfriend since July 2022, Cody Simpson, who restarted his own swimming career in 2019.

Emma McKeon and Cody Simpson at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

While independently viewing the ABC’s live coverage of the awards at the National Arboretum in Canberra, Simpson posted the clip of when his boo was announced as Young AOTY 2024 to his Instagram Story.

In the video capturing the moment, the author of Prince Neptune: Poetry and Prose showed off his inner Whitman with a sweet caption directed to the 11 time Olympic medal winner.

“The most special human @emmamckeon. Congratulations my love,” wrote Simpson.

Simpson can be heard proudly cheering his support for McKeon in the short clip. Take notes boys.

He then continued showing his wholesome support of his partner, by posting another Instagram Story of his one-man watch party, where he can be heard fawning over McKeon from home.

“Awww she looks good!” Simpson exclaimed.

He included a caption apologising for his “intrusive commentary”, stating that he was home alone.

Posting a total of seven Instagram Stories, Simpson also shared simply “So proud of you” to congratulate McKeon on yet another incredible achievement.

Honestly, king shit.

Can’t wait for my partner to win AOTY so I can simp on main too.

McKeon thanked many people from her life during her acceptance speech, citing how athletes inspired her growing up.

“I grew up being inspired by incredible athletes, which put a fire in my belly to go after my dreams and do something great with the power of determination and hard work,” McKeon said.

“Going from that young girl to today, it is still crazy to me that I’ve done what I have in sport, and I want young kids to know that I was once in the same position that they are now — hoping and dreaming of one day doing something big.”

Simpson is most known for being Australia’s response to Justin Bieber.

And in true-blue Aussie fashion, he was humble enough to never overtake his predecessor, despite being superior in every way.