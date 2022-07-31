Aussie swimming legend Emma McKeon has won her tenth — TENTH! — Commonwealth Games gold medal.

She swam alongside Maddie Wilson, Shayna Jack and Mollie O’Callaghan in the 4×100 metre freestyle relay, with McKeon completing the last leg of the race.

Her truly stunning performance saw her team win by a whopping 6.02 seconds.

According to the ABC, McKeon joins Susie O’Neill, Ian Thorpe and Leisel Jones in winning ten Commonwealth gold medals.

Emma McKeon, take a bow! 😍#BBCCWG — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) July 30, 2022

McKeon told Channel 7 she had no idea she’d won the race.

“I didn’t realise,” she said.

“It’s nice to do that 10th one in a relay. It’s kind of all a bit of a blur, I guess. It’s been over a long time, I mean my first one was 2014 and I was so young.

“Looking back on who I was back then, I feel like I’ve come a long way and I’m really proud of what I’ve done but also proud of how I’ve grown as a person.”

McKeon’s victory came after Aussie para-swimmer Katja Dedekind won the women’s 50 metre freestyle S13 race and smashed a world record, to boot.

Dedekind — who is blind in her right eye and has limited vision in her left — only found out she’d set a new world record on live telly during a post-race interview.

“That’s icing on the cake,” she said, per SBS.

That's FIVE gold medals for Australia in the pool on the first night!



And who else to bring @dolphinsaus home in the mixed 4×100 freestyle than Emma McKeon 🥇#B2022 pic.twitter.com/BH2yhTTIuf — 7Sport (@7Sport) July 29, 2022

Australia’s men’s 4×100 metre freestyle relay team also took home the gold, thanks to a gorgeous performance from Flynn Southam, Zac Incerti, William Yang and Kyle Chalmers.

And earlier, McKeon scored a silver medal in the 100 metre butterfly.

The swimming superstar has now won 15 Commonwealth Games medals — 10 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze.

She only needs three more to share the title of most-decorated Commonwealth Games athlete of all time with sport shooters Phillip Adams and Mick Gault.

With a few more races coming up in Birmingham this week, including the 50 and 100 metre freestyle, 50 metre butterfly and 4×100 metre mixed freestyle relay, we reckon McKeon has a hot chance of scoring that title.

And we’ll be cheering all the way home from Australia.