Aquatic crooner Cody Simpson has lived up to his Prince Neptune moniker and propelled himself into the Australian squad for the Commonwealth Games and the International Swimming Federation (FINA) World Championships.

The swim king — who we’ve known as a singer, poet, performer and former lover of Miley Cyrus and Gigi Hadid — can now tuck “championship swimmer” into his repertoire of skills. Does that make him a quadruple threat now?

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, Cody got the call up to the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide on Wednesday night. He joined national swim team Australian Dolphins by placing third in the 100m butterfly.

Oh OK so not only has he just qualified for the national squad at the Commonwealth Games, he did it in the most fucking difficult stroke. What a flex.

Cody told the SMH that he thought he’d messed up his race and didn’t expect to get such a good result from the nationals meet this week, let alone a podium placing.

“It feels really good,” he said.

“Coming in on the touch, I just thought I’d messed it up. But to come in on the qualifying time and get on the podium at the nationals, it’s unreal. I certainly didn’t expect it to even be a possibility until 2024.”

“I’ve just put in the hours all year, trying to make some progress. I didn’t expect this much progress so soon.”

What a race! Matthew Temple claims the star-studded Men’s 100m Butterfly Final, while Cody Simpson is RIGHT on the qualifying time and it’s just enough to see him enter swimming history.

🥇Matthew Temple 51:50

🥈Kyle Chalmers 51:67

🥉Cody Simpson 51:96 #2022AusTrials — Swimming Australia (@SwimmingAUS) May 18, 2022

He said he’s “always wanted” to represent Australia in the pool, following in the footsteps of his mum, Angie Simpson. He said she’s been with him ever since he decided to come back to competitive swimming after getting “side-tracked for the better part of 10 years”.

Apparently, some of the biggest names in swimming are in his corner, too. Cody’s had the likes of Michael Phelps, Ian Thorpe and Grant Hackett mentoring him as he returned to the sport.

“I was never greeted with any doubt from any of those guys,” Cody said about his elite supporters.

“They said they thought I could do it. That gave me the air under my wings.”

If Cody Simpson secures himself a place in the Commonwealth Games team — which is apparently looking pretty likely — he’ll be off to Birmingham in late July.