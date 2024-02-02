Elmo’s Week From Hell Continues With Him Getting Strangled On TV By Larry David

We regret to inform you that in an appearance on an American breakfast TV program today, Elmo was viciously assaulted by comedian Larry David. It seems that this week our favourite red monster from Sesame Street just can’t catch a break.

Earlier this week the three-year-old monster made headlines for his attempt to ask the citizens of the internet how they were feeling.

Needless to say, he should have thought his question through further, because oh boy did the internet tell him.

The result of this was the cute lil’ muppet sharing online the importance of sharing your feelings with friends, as well as regularly asking how others are feeling.

And in an effort to continue this spree of sharing the importance of emotional wellbeing, on the morning of February 1 Elmo appeared on the Today show — the American one, not the Karl Stefanovic one — to talk about checking in on others.

Turns out, the person he should have checked in with was Curb Your Enthusiam star Larry David.

David, who was also a guest on Today did not appreciate being asked by a muppet how he was feeling it seemed.

Just after Elmo’s segment — that he appeared on with his FATHER of all people — before the presenting team could cross over to a weather segment, chaos broke loose.

Larry David walked across the set, and strangled Elmo.

Amid screams from the kind and small monster, as well as presenters begging David to stop, the comedian also took a swing at Elmo’s father.

“Someone had to do it!” Larry David yelled.

Unsurprisingly, David’s actions were not received well. He was shortly forced to apologise on camera directly to Elmo, with a sorry “from the heart”.

“Elmo, I just wanted to apologise,” Larry David sheepishly said.

“Elmo accepts your apology!” Yelled a still-rattled Elmo, before being affirmed by his father: “That was very big of you Elmo.”

I absolutely cannot get over how well Elmo maintains his professionality, but also I am absolutely losing it at the way he does that hilarious angry shake.

It’s the same disapproving shake of fury he does whenever fellow Sesame Street star Zoe talks about her pet rock, Rocco. It never fails to crack me up.

Poor Elmo, he deserves much better than this. The world has been cruel to you this week my furry friend.

Wishing him a speedy emotional recovery, and wishing Larry David an eternity in Hell.

