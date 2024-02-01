Elmo, Naive Bastard He Is, Asked The Internet How Everyone Was Doing And Oh Boy Did We Tell Him

By

Lachlan Hodson

Published

You know how rule one of the internet is never ask people how they are feeling? Well everyone’s favourite little red monster Elmo from Sesame Street made the mistake of breaking that rule, and boy did he pay the consequences.

Why a three-year-old monster has access to X (formerly Twitter) we may never know, but the naivety of his youth was shown when he posted to the platform a simple request on January 30.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Elmo asked.

The post quickly received traction on the social network, having over 134K likes at the time of writing, as well as a whopping 16K comments and 53K retweets.

The sincere post has now got over 191 million views, all from people who have been beaten around by the world and looked to Elmo for hope.

Now IDK about you, but Elmo was always someone I thought I could trust growing up. He remained unchanged by the horrors of the world, and never lost his curiosity or eagerness to learn.

So when this furry little monster asked how everybody was feeling, it felt like being asked by an old friend.

The kind of old friend who you tell the truth to.

… And tell the truth we did.

The truth.

The whole truth.

And nothing but…

The truth.

And honestly?

Serves you right for asking you sincere and smug bastard.

It’s 2024 Elmo, get with the times.

We’re all depressed at the cost of living crisis, or the housing crisis, or the crisis in the Middle East, or the fact that Trump looks like he’ll be president again.

And it’s not like you’ve got lots to be cheery about either you red nerd.

Haven’t you heard that Bluey is like, a billion times more popular than Sesame Street now?

You’re old news. You’re obsolete. It’s not Elmo’s World anymore.

See! Even Dwight from The Office is depressed! How are we supposed to cope?

And let’s not ignore the slew of companies that admitted they felt the depressive existential dread of life — despite all the joys that capitalism promised them.

It got to the point that even THE ACTUAL UNITED NATIONS ASSEMBLY responded.

So basically, everyone everywhere is depressed as hell-mo Elmo. Are you happy?

What are you going to do now, with the burden of knowing all of humanity’s pain on your shoulders?

(Your shoulders that you can’t even hold up without someone else’s hand to prop them up.)

I’ll tell you how Elmo responded.

He responded with kindness, and pity, and encouragement.

Elmo believes in everyone’s ability to do better by being stronger together.

After reading the shocking and brutal honesty from everyone, Elmo posted the following tweet.

“Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you,” Elmo wrote on X.

He may not understand how to speak in first person, but he does understand the importance of speaking to a friend.

As funny as it is to trauma dump on a childhood hero’s social media page, there are always people out there in your life who are willing to hear your sorrows.

You are never alone, as Elmo shows us.

Because not only has he gotten on the emotional wellbeing train, but his fellow monsters have also promoted online the importance of reaching out to friends when times get tough.

It’s kind of nice to know that even as we turn to adults, these furry friends we made as children are still there to encourage us to seek the good things in life.

That said…

I can guarantee you that Elmo learnt his lesson and will not be asking us again.

