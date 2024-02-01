Elmo, Naive Bastard He Is, Asked The Internet How Everyone Was Doing And Oh Boy Did We Tell Him

You know how rule one of the internet is never ask people how they are feeling? Well everyone’s favourite little red monster Elmo from Sesame Street made the mistake of breaking that rule, and boy did he pay the consequences.

Why a three-year-old monster has access to X (formerly Twitter) we may never know, but the naivety of his youth was shown when he posted to the platform a simple request on January 30.

“Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” Elmo asked.

Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing? — Elmo (@elmo) January 29, 2024

The post quickly received traction on the social network, having over 134K likes at the time of writing, as well as a whopping 16K comments and 53K retweets.

The sincere post has now got over 191 million views, all from people who have been beaten around by the world and looked to Elmo for hope.

Now IDK about you, but Elmo was always someone I thought I could trust growing up. He remained unchanged by the horrors of the world, and never lost his curiosity or eagerness to learn.

So when this furry little monster asked how everybody was feeling, it felt like being asked by an old friend.

The kind of old friend who you tell the truth to.

… And tell the truth we did.

Every morning, I cannot wait to go back to sleep. Every Monday, I cannot wait for Friday to come. Every single day and every single week for life. — Contrarian (@ContrarianGuild) January 29, 2024

The truth.

I’m at my lowest. Thanks for asking. — woshingo (@Woshingo) January 29, 2024

The whole truth.

Wife left me

Daughters don’t respect me

My job is a joke

Any more questions, Elmo??? Jesus man — 7/11 Truther (@DaveMcNamee3000) January 29, 2024

And nothing but…

Elmo I’m suffering from existential dread over here. — David Leavitt 🎲🎮🧙‍♂️🌈 (@David_Leavitt) January 29, 2024

The truth.

The world is burning around us, Elmo. pic.twitter.com/c3swrzHWYY — Steven (@StevenMcinerney) January 29, 2024

And honestly?

Serves you right for asking you sincere and smug bastard.

It’s 2024 Elmo, get with the times.

suffering — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) January 30, 2024

We’re all depressed at the cost of living crisis, or the housing crisis, or the crisis in the Middle East, or the fact that Trump looks like he’ll be president again.

Oscar was right — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) January 29, 2024

And it’s not like you’ve got lots to be cheery about either you red nerd.

Haven’t you heard that Bluey is like, a billion times more popular than Sesame Street now?

You’re old news. You’re obsolete. It’s not Elmo’s World anymore.

I’m kind of a crossroads and frankly could use a little support. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) January 31, 2024

See! Even Dwight from The Office is depressed! How are we supposed to cope?

And let’s not ignore the slew of companies that admitted they felt the depressive existential dread of life — despite all the joys that capitalism promised them.

ran out of milk. do the math — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 30, 2024

We are hanging on by a layer 🥹 — Adobe Photoshop (@Photoshop) January 30, 2024

maybe it’s best if u save this question for a different time — RITZ Crackers (@Ritzcrackers) January 30, 2024

It got to the point that even THE ACTUAL UNITED NATIONS ASSEMBLY responded.

Elmo, thanks for checking in. The world needs more kindness.



You’re always welcome in our press briefing room! — UN Spokesperson (@UN_Spokesperson) January 31, 2024

So basically, everyone everywhere is depressed as hell-mo Elmo. Are you happy?

What are you going to do now, with the burden of knowing all of humanity’s pain on your shoulders?

(Your shoulders that you can’t even hold up without someone else’s hand to prop them up.)

Elmo do you even have a mortgage — The Tesla Hoe (@TheTeslaHoe) January 30, 2024

I’ll tell you how Elmo responded.

He responded with kindness, and pity, and encouragement.

Elmo believes in everyone’s ability to do better by being stronger together.

After reading the shocking and brutal honesty from everyone, Elmo posted the following tweet.

Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you.❤️ #EmotionalWellBeing pic.twitter.com/jhn2LNKfHf — Elmo (@elmo) January 30, 2024

“Wow! Elmo is glad he asked! Elmo learned that it is important to ask a friend how they are doing. Elmo will check in again soon, friends! Elmo loves you,” Elmo wrote on X.

He may not understand how to speak in first person, but he does understand the importance of speaking to a friend.

As funny as it is to trauma dump on a childhood hero’s social media page, there are always people out there in your life who are willing to hear your sorrows.

i did not have us all trauma dumping on elmo on my bingo card — 💜💚💛🎭Hedonista Lisa🎭💚💛💜 (@LivinLaVidaLisa) January 29, 2024

You are never alone, as Elmo shows us.

Because not only has he gotten on the emotional wellbeing train, but his fellow monsters have also promoted online the importance of reaching out to friends when times get tough.

I’m big again! What an adventure the last 7 days have been. I learned so much by seeing the world from a different perspective.@Elmo and so many other friends checked in on me. Thank you to all that checked in to #HelpBigBird. Today and everyday, let’s #HelpEachOther!💛 https://t.co/YoK8KROHj5 pic.twitter.com/DTXAVLigHr — Big Bird (@BigBird) January 30, 2024

It’s kind of nice to know that even as we turn to adults, these furry friends we made as children are still there to encourage us to seek the good things in life.

That said…

I can guarantee you that Elmo learnt his lesson and will not be asking us again.