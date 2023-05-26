Elliot Page Is ‘Grateful To Be Here And Alive’ & That’s The Power Of Gender-Affirming Care

Elliot Page has spoken candidly about his life in the lead-up to his memoir Pageboy’s release next week.



For Elliot, the decision to share his life story wasn’t easy. Especially when it required him to be incredibly vulnerable.



The long-awaited memoir examines more than just his rise to fame. It explores Elliot’s relationship with his body, mental health, love, sex, relationships, and of course, how he navigated being one of the most famous transgender actors in Hollywood.



“I do feel like I barely made it in many ways. But today, I’m just me and grateful to be here and alive and taking one step at a time,” he told People.



But while he’s lived through some difficult times, he notes that his trans experience isn’t reflective of what many trans people go through.

“My experience as a trans person and this life I have, and the privilege I have does not represent the reality of most trans lives,” he said, explaining that visibility and representation is the key to making trans people feel like their lives matter.



“I think it’s crucial, I think we need to feel represented and see ourselves, you know, that’s not something I had as a kid. The reality is, trans people disproportionately are unemployed, disproportionately experience homelessness.



“Trans women of colour are being murdered. People are losing their healthcare or couldn’t access it.”

Page took to IG in December last year to announce his book launch.



“Writing a book has come up a few times over the years, but it never felt right, and quite frankly, it didn’t feel possible. I could barely sit still, let alone focus long enough to complete such a task. At last, I can be with myself, in this body. So, I’ve written a book about my story,” he wrote.



“Trans people are facing increasing attacks, from physical violence to the banning of healthcare, and our humanity is regularly ‘debated’ in the media. The act of writing, reading, and sharing the multitude of our experiences is an important step in standing up to those who wish to silence and harm us.



“Books have helped me, saved me even, so I hope this can help someone feel less alone, feel seen, no matter who they are or what path they are on.”

Pageboy will be hitting the shelves on June 6 and I can’t wait to grab a copy. But if you’re already gunning to see what the actor has to say, you can read the first chapter HERE.

If you’d like to talk about the issues raised in this story, you can call the QLife LGBTI peer support hotline on 1800 184 527 or chat online.

QLife operates between 3pm and midnight daily.



Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.





