Elliot Page has opened up about how it felt to wear a tux to the Oscars, calling it pure “trans joy”. This is the only man who I will allow to wear a plain suit at the Oscars. Everyone else go home!!

Page addressed how euphoric the feeling was in an Instagram Live with Trans Awareness Week activists Raquel Willis and Chase Strangio.

“I feel the best I’ve ever felt,” he said.

“I feel the way that I really never thought was possible.

“The degree now that I can feel present — simply that I can feel present in a space without this incessant underlying anxiety or some sort of feeling like I need to flee.”

Page presented the award for Best Original Screenplay in an absolutely suave Gucci tux. He did so alongside Juno co-stars Jennifer Garner and J.K. Simmons.

“It’s really cool to see yourself for the first time — or the person you already saw — but here they are, like, they’re fucking emerging,” he continued in the Insta Live.

Page came out as a transgender man back in December 2020. He spoke about his coming out experience in an interview with TIME Magazine in March of this year.

“Even though [I was] an actor, just putting on a T-shirt cut for a woman would make me so unwell,” Page told TIME.

“The difference in how I felt before coming out as gay to after was massive, but did the discomfort in my body ever go away? No, no, no, no.”

Page also had a super heartfelt interview with Oprah back in April. Did I shed a tear watching it? Absolutely the fuck I did.

“I wanted to talk about it for a couple of reasons,” Page said in his Oprah interview.

“I wanted to share with people just how much it has changed my life. And I want people to know that not only has it been life-changing for me.

“I do believe it is life-saving and it’s the case for so many people… and because there is such an attack on trans health care right now, when already there is such a lack of access or trans people who don’t even want to go to the doctor.”

