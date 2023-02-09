Elizabeth Chambers, the ex-wife of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, has spoken for the first time about the breakdown of their 10-year marriage and the explosive allegations that came out about Hammer in early 2021.

In the interview with Elle, Chambers delved into the person her ex-husband became over the last couple of years of their marriage. She also revealed that she found out about his emotional manipulation and sexual assault allegations at the same time as everyone else.

When allegations about his behaviour began to surface online — including those unverified cannibalism claims — Chambers clearly didn’t know what to do or think about the man she’d met in 2007, married and had two children with.

“I was learning things as the public was,” she told Elle.

“I was like, ‘There are no words. What the fuck?'”

Chambers’ sister Catherine told Elle she threw herself into supporting the women who came forward with horrifying allegations about her then-husband. In offering herself up as a safe space for victims, Chambers put her own needs on the back burner — despite how it all directly affected her life moving forward.

“It was all still so new to her,” Catherine said.

“She put on her support hat to be there for these women who had gone through terrible, terrible situations that were brought on by her former husband, but Elizabeth chose to be there for them rather than for herself first.

“She listened to horrible, deep, dark details regardless of what it meant for her own life.”

It seems his confessed affair in 2016 with a woman he met online which included consensual non-consent (CNC) role play was the tipping point for their relationship. Hammer has previously admitted he asked his wife for help after he “fucked up” and realised he “can’t do this alone”.

Things came to a head in 2020 when Chambers, Hammer and their two children Harper and Ford moved to the Cayman Islands to live with Hammer’s father and stepmother.

Hammer told British GQ in 2020 that it was an “intense situation” with all of them isolated under the same roof. He said he “nearly lost his mind” and likened his experience to a wolf caught in a snare, which sounds pretty dramatic.

Chambers was on the outside of this supposed wild, trapped animal looking in and saw it as much more frustrating than anything.

“He was the worst,” she told Elle.

She said her heart finally broke into “nine million pieces” when he decided to go back to California to help a friend with a motel restoration early on in the pandemic, leaving Chambers and the kids with his parents. A real nice move, my dude.

Chambers admitted that even in the heartbreak of feeling abandoned by her husband in an uncertain time — a fucking global pandemic — she still drove him to the airport to leave her.

“You can give, you can love, you can be there for someone, but you also need to hold people accountable for their actions,” she said.

Chambers filed for divorce in July 2020, just months before the allegations surfaced. Their divorce is yet to be finalised.