Happy 21st birthday to eBay Australia who can now legally drink in America – time flies when you’re busy selling items to two-thirds of Aussie adults.

It seems like only yesterday I was convincing my parents to let me buy this garish hand chair from a new site that they’d never heard of, and now, 21 years later, I sit here typing this in the exact same chair.

Yes, I kept it.

To celebrate this massive milestone, eBay is throwing a huge birthday bash with 21 days of deals from 10:00 AEST Sep 1 – Sep 21, exclusive to eBay Plus members. It’s during those 21 days that you can expect some of the homewares you’ve been eyeing off to get the discount treatment.

Have a peruse below and see if anything jumps out at you in a non-threatening way.

Lavazza A Modo Mio Tiny Capsule Coffee Machine

Plus member Price: $49 (Non-Member Price: $80) 250 available

On sale: Saturday 5th September

If I hear one more person interrupt me so they can rave about their coffee machine completely out of context, I’m going to riot.

They really are the kitchen appliance that screams ‘you’ve made it’. If you’re still making instant coffee with a kettle, you’re a nobody.

Apparently.

Global Kabuto Shiro 7-piece Knife Block Set White

Plus Member Price: $249 (Non-Member Price: $410.50) 250 available

On sale: Tuesday 8th September

See, this is why I said ‘in a non-threatening way’. If I merely said ‘jumps out at you’ and then you cop an eyeful of knives, you’d potentially get startled.

Especially since these bad boys are as sharp as kitchen knives come. My pal swears by the chef-grade Kabuto Shiro knife set which says a lot, as he seems to know what he’s doing from the few times I’ve tried to sneakily take notes as he cooks.

For those true cooking aficionados, the knives are made in Japan, feature an ice-tempered CROMOVA 18 stainless steel blade ground to 15° each side and come with a lifetime warranty.

JOSEPH & JOSEPH Index Chopping Board Set

Plus Member Price: $49 (Non-Member Price: $82) 200 available

On sale: Monday 14th September

Chopping boards that stack together to resemble a collection of files? Sold. Here’s the keys to my car, my heart, whatever – just gimme the damn boards.

If you look closely enough, you’ll notice each ‘file tab’ indicates what exactly you should be using the chopping boards for. As I learnt the hard way, poultry and vegetables should never be chopped on the same board.

ECOVACS N79T Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Plus Member Price: $149 (Non-Member Price: $279) 600 available

On sale: Tuesday 15th September

If you’re looking for a robot vacuum with as much sucking power as any expensive vacuum for a fraction of the price tag, ECOVACS has provided the goods.

I don’t have a vacuum cleaning masters degree but I do know that a robot vacuum must be far superior to a non-robot one.

Of course, these items are just the tip of the iceberg. eBay Plus members can also expect 21% off from over thousands of items from 10am AEST 1 September – 23:59pm AEST 12 September.

Prep your wallet, it’s gonna get a real workout.

*Limit 1 of each item per Plus Member. Offer T&Cs apply.

^$49 annual membership fee applies. Plus T&Cs apply.

#Max disc $300. Selected Sellers only. Offer T&Cs apply.