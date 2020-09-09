PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with eBay to celebrate their 21st birthday with a 'uge sale.

In Australia, your 21st birthday usually involves having a few drinks, letting your mates roast you with speeches full of embarrassing stories and then everyone signs their name in a card shaped like a big key. To celebrate their 21st year online eBay will be doing things a little bit differently.

From 1st to 21st September, eBay are running a huge birthday sale that’s full of some absolutely wild deals. If you’re an eBay Plus member you’ll be able to score some amazing savings on some big name tech.

If you’ve been looking to pick up a new pair of headphones, a tablet or smartwatch, you’re going to want to check out some of the offers from eBay’s birthday sale below.

If none of these deals tickle your fancy, they aren’t the only ones on offer. eBay Plus Members can also expect 21% off from over thousands of items, until 23:59pm AEST 12 September.

You’ll want to keep an eye on eBay so you don’t miss these deals.

Apple AirPods Pro

eBay Plus Member Price: $249 (Non-Member Price: $375)

On sale: Wednesday 9 September (500 available) and Wednesday 16 September (500 available)

Compact and stylish, Apple’s AirPods Pro are the perfect way to block out unwanted distractions with their Active Noise Cancellation. But we didn’t need to tell you that, did we? You know what AirPods are!

A cool $126 knocked off the price goes alright too, especially when you consider that standard AirPods (2nd Gen) cost $249.

Apple iPad Mini 5th Gen (Wi-Fi, 64GB)

eBay Plus Member Price: $449 (Non-Member Price: $599)

On sale: Thursday 10 September (300 available) and Friday 18 September (300 available)

If you’re a dyed in the wool Apple fan, you can grab a pretty nice deal on a fifth generation iPad Mini.

eBay are knocking 25% off the price tag, so if you’ve been looking to grab a new tablet or upgrade from an older model, I can’t think of a better reason to do so.

Some of the iPad Mini’s features include a 7.9″ retina display, 64GB of storage, wi-fi and around 10hrs of battery life (if you’re using it non-stop, that is).

Samsung Galaxy A31 (128GB)

eBay Plus Member Price: $399 (Non-Member Price: $499)

On sale: Monday 14 September (300 available)

Released earlier this year, eBay are discounting Samsung’s Galaxy A31 by a whopping $100.

For the snap happy, you’ll get a lot of use out of the A31’s Quad camera set up. It includes an Ultra Wide camera, a Depth camera that will let you get the perfect depth of field, and a Macro camera that gives you stunning detail on close-up shots.

It also has huge 5000mAh battery, so you’ll get a lot of use out of a single full charge.

Ecovac Deebot N79T

eBay Plus Member Price: $149 (Non-Member Price: $279)

On sale: Tuesday 15 September (600 available)

It’s a robot vacuum cleaner! We might not have the futuristic jetpacks and flying cars that sci-fi movies promised us, but my lazy-bum will gladly settle for a vacuum that will clean the floor without me needing to lift a finger.

If you want to feel extra futuristic, you can control this vacuum via an app or through your smart home devices. You can literally say, “Vacuum, clean my damn floor” and it’ll actually do it.

Apple Watch Series 3

eBay Plus Member Price: $279 (Non-Member Price: $369)

On sale: Friday 18 September (600 available)

This isn’t the most recent Apple Watch series, but the Series 3 is still a solid option when it comes to picking up a stylish and functional smartwatch.

It comes packaged with everything you’d want in a smartwatch: an updated Heart Rate app, fitness tracker that uses the “3 Ring Goal”, and a solid 18 hour battery life. It even has a built-in NFC chip so you can use Apple Pay.

Beats Powerbeats Pro

eBay Plus Member Price: $249 (Non-Member Price: $323)

On sale: Monday 21 September (300 available)

If you’re after a pair of wireless earbuds and Apple AirPods aren’t your cup of tea, the Powerbeats Pro might be what you need.

These earbuds are designed for workouts. They’re both water and sweat resistant, and their ear-hooks and ear tips make sure they won’t fall out, no matter how hard you’re going. Let me tell you, as someone who dropped an earbud while running and had to spend a few minutes digging around some bushes to find it, it’s a sucky experience that I wouldn’t recommend.

Most importantly, they sound pretty great.

*While stock lasts. Limit 1 of each item per eBay Plus Member. Offer T&Cs apply.

^$49 annual membership fee applies. Plus T&Cs apply.

#With offer code. Max disc $300. Selected Sellers only. Offer T&Cs apply.