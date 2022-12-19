At PEDESTRIAN.TV, we independently choose and write about stuff we love and think you’ll froth too. We have affiliate partnerships so we might get a bit of money from any purchase you make based on our recs, cool? Cool. FYI - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve ever wanted to own a slice of Sydney’s grimiest and greatest pizza dive bar, today’s your lucky day because fuckloads of the fixtures from Frankie’s Pizza have been chucked up on eBay. Basically, everything that isn’t nailed down in the iconic CBD hoon venue is up for auction, including the laundry sink.

The beloved bar shut its doors for the final time on December 11 and after a few days to process and let the dust settle a number of items have popped up on eBay to go to the highest bidder.



There’s truly something for every late-night dive enthusiast in the auction. Perhaps you’d like to take home the mirror and lights from the women’s bathrooms? Or maybe you’re after a framed Gene Simmons g-string? What about a giant neon Jagermeister sign? Or you could take home the “Portal to Hell” AKA the door to the men’s dunnies?

If you really pool all your Christmas, birthday, graduation, pocket and rent money together you could even take home *the* Frankie’s Pizza sign, which originally cost the bar $20k. (At the time of writing it’s sitting at $6500, a fucking steal.)

“Undisputedly iconic symbol of spirit, freedom and RocknRoll,” the listing reads.

“Star of one million tourist photos. A monolith impossible to price. This neon made a 10-year-long statement on Sydney’s Hunter St, it beckoned good people to do bad things, and reminded all in eyeshot that life should be lived to the fullest.”

The Frankie’s auction has shitloads of other things found in the depths of the Sydney hoon tomb, including but not limited to commemorative cymbals, light fixtures, karaoke song menus, disco balls, framed photos from Teagan Presley‘s Penthouse 2013 photoshoot in the bar, the stage door and a 1994 Guns n’ Roses pinball machine, partly designed by Slash himself.

So if you wanna tizzy up your house with some wonderfully grunge-tinged memorabilia from the bar that’s filled with a decade or so of blurry nights and headbanging, now you can own a slice of Frankie’s. RIP to a fuckin’ real one.