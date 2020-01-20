Just in case the combination of severe storms, heavy rain, damaging hail, and blazing fires across the country wasn’t enough wild weather for you, a massive dust storm also rolled over Dubbo and central-western NSW yesterday. Just a real cherry on top of the insane summer we’re having this year, folks.

Huge gusts of wind picked up a lot of the dry topsoil from across the state, creating a massively ominous darkened cloud and incredible photos and videos like these:

Dubbo right now …. pic.twitter.com/gsiJ501NfW — Heath Harrison (@HeathHarro) January 19, 2020

Another view of the dust storm. pic.twitter.com/4e3FINixCD — Karen Saunders (@KarenSaunders) January 19, 2020

The storm cloud managed to stretch over 100km, hitting both Dubbo and Parkes, as well as townships like Narromine and Nyngan in the surrounding areas. It could also be seen from Canowindra, nearly 200km away.

Narromine dust storm – Jan 19th pic.twitter.com/GeFSqby8NY — Mick Harris (@mickharris85) January 19, 2020

Apparently the dust was showing up on radars as similar to rain clouds or a thunderstorm, but instead, the huge gusts of wind (some topping out at 107km/h) kicked up enough dirt and dust to cloak a huge area in complete darkness hours before the sunset.

Incredible images captured from our contributor Jason Davies of the dust storm that impacted Parkes NSW Australia. Media licensing via SWA. See Jason's Gallery and Video at https://t.co/Q5NddbiPaZ #duststorm pic.twitter.com/8aTnFON5om — Severe Weather Aus (@SevereWeatherAU) January 19, 2020

Around 2.2mm of rain fell at Dubbo Airport after the dust storm passed overnight, giving the ground a bit of a much-needed soaking and relief from extensive droughts and threats of water running out, but still, more is needed.

It’s the second dust storm to roll through NSW’s central west, with a huge storm covering Forbes last Thursday, creating small tornadoes of dust on the outskirts of the major storm cloud.

Canberra and Mildura have also been hit by dust in the last three months, turning skies bright orange and mixing in with smoke clouds from nearby bushfires.

Normal stuff, totally fine.