Melbourne residents have declared today Donut Day in honour of Victoria’s latest coronavirus update, which revealed zero new cases and no further deaths caused by the bastard virus.

The Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) confirmed the figures this morning, marking the first day since early June that the state has gone without a new case.

It also means today’s dual figures look a lot like some bloody doughnuts, and punters are celebrating the sweetest treat of all: a significant victory over the COVID-19 pandemic.

Happy Donut Day Victoria! pic.twitter.com/IKHJgjHKVv — Kathie Mayer (@kathmayer) October 25, 2020

I made this a couple of days ago, in preparation for the day we get zero new cases. Inspired by @migga ????#CovidVic #b3d pic.twitter.com/DqDVKr7h5g — Lockdown Lachie (@DrLachie) October 25, 2020

Victoria records a donut day. Nice one. pic.twitter.com/YYaUXaphp0 — J Robertson (@JimmyRob78) October 25, 2020

Victorian MP Lily D’Ambrosio also referenced the sweet treats in her own Twitter post about the occasion.

Zero nil donut nought – perfect score Victoria! Take a bow! pic.twitter.com/qFXhDNJ5hj — Lily D'Ambrosio MP (@LilyDAmbrosioMP) October 25, 2020

The celebration has spread offline, too, with folks around the joint picking up some deep-fried goodies to commemorate the state’s achievement.

Melbourne’s double donut turned into a half dozen in this household. What can I say, it’s highly infectious. pic.twitter.com/nXeoLO7NwK — Samuel Cochran (@sj26) October 25, 2020

Happy donut day Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/k6bikxh8QY — Penny Tangey (@tangthe) October 25, 2020

So much work. So much loss. So much sacrifice. I’m so proud of us, Melbourne #DonutDay #putoutyourdonuts pic.twitter.com/CNwQz0x6UF — Sally Rugg (@sallyrugg) October 25, 2020

Melbourne doughnut dons Short Stop – one of many thousands of businesses forced to suspend dine-in service during the pandemic – took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion.

“Thank you to everyone that has made such huge sacrifices for the greater good of the community,” the café said.

“We have just a little further to go and things will slowly be back to normal.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shortstop Coffee & Donuts (@shortstopmelbourne) on Oct 25, 2020 at 3:32pm PDT

Donut Day is not merely significant for bakery-related reasons, though. It brings the promise of hopefully easing coronavirus restrictions for the city, which has endured one of the most intense and protracted lockdown periods of any city on Earth.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews yesterday held off on announcing any new changes to Melbourne’s lockdown restrictions, owing to an outbreak of cases in the city’s northern suburbs.

Concerns over those cases led to a testing blitz, and DHHS testing chief Jeroen Weimar today told ABC News Breakfast that swabs were being processed well into Sunday night.

Weimar added that several hundred tests from the weekend’s testing blitz are yet to be processed, with those results heading to government officials as soon as possible.

"At the moment, we have no new positive cases." DHHS Testing Commander Jeroen Weimar says approximately 2,000 tests have been carried out in Melbourne's northern suburbs, as the state awaits results before making an announcement on reopening the city. pic.twitter.com/DKLnLVJYuq — News Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) October 25, 2020

Here’s hoping the figures remain 0-0 after those tests are done and dusted.

This isn’t the end of the battle against the virus or its spread. There’s also a very real chance that today’s double-zero score could change over the next few hours.

For now, though, it’s Donut Day.