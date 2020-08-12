Victoria has tallied 21 new deaths due to COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, marking Australia’s deadliest day of the pandemic so far.

The figure is up from the 19 deaths recorded on both Monday and Tuesday, and brings the state’s overall death toll to 267.

The Department of Health and Human Services today revealed a further 410 new cases of the virus have also been confirmed in the state.

There were 410 new cases of #coronavirus (#COVID19) detected in Victoria in the last 24 hours. We are sad to report that there have been 21 deaths.#Covid19VicData pic.twitter.com/ddHx2bCGmu — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) August 11, 2020

That figure is up from yesterday’s total of 331 new cases, but is still significantly down from the 725 new cases registered on Wednesday, August 5.

While the numbers are grim, and experts believe further deaths should be expected, they challenge recent modelling presented by The Australian which suggested Victoria is on course for upwards of 1,000 cases a day by the end of the month.

The Australian’s report, which claimed to be based on leaked state government figures, was strongly denied by Premier Daniel Andrews.

It also drew the ire of ABC’s Media Watch, which last night linked the paper’s front-page story with independent modelling conducted by a Twitter user.

Not secret, not modelling and not from the Victorian government. The Australian’s dodgy COVID ‘exclusive’. #Media Watch pic.twitter.com/FdIqtJO5lM — Media Watch (@ABCmediawatch) August 11, 2020

