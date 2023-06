A dead body has been pulled from Melbourne’s Yarra River after it was discovered floating by a passerby on Saturday night.

Authorities were called to Southbank Boulevard in Melbourne’s entertainment arts and entertainment precinct at approximately 7:30pm.

“Police will prepare a report for the coroner,” a spokesperson for Victoria Police said.

“The exact circumstances and cause of death are yet to be determined.”

The body is yet to be identified.

More to follow.