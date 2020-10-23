Friends, I cannot express how good it feels to write about something normal happening in Melbourne like it’s 2019 again. Today I bring you GoBoat, Melbourne’s floating picnics that have returned for another year (albeit with some COVID-safe tweaks).

GoBoat Melbourne, for those unfamiliar, lets you cruise around the Yarra River in a very cute picnic boat.

It looks like an absolute dream.

The concept, and what a concept it is, kicked off in Copenhagen in 2014. Every single picnic boat is constructed from material that includes recycled PET bottles, and is powered by an electric motor. Translation: no fossil fuels, so it’s not just a delightful time with your mates, it’s also eco-friendly.

With GoBoat Melbourne, single hour trips can take you past Melbourne Park and to Richmond and back. You can also rent a GoBoat for two or three or six hours, if you really want to cruise across the city.

This year, GoBoat has put in place a number of COVID-safe guidelines and regulations to keep everybody tip-top.

In line with what the Victorian government has most recently announced, GoBoat will allow bookings for up to six people per boat, from a maximum of two households.

Physical distancing and masks are required on board, and everyone must live within 25 kilometres of Southbank and your Yarra River sailing route.

The process also includes contact-free check-in and sail out. GoBoat only accepts contactless payment, no walk-ups.

There’ll be Demonstration Zones to keep different groups at a safe distance as well. And not to worry, because every single GoBoat is thoroughly sanitised before each booking. Hand sanitiser is available upon entry too.

COVID regulations aside, the best bit about GoBoat is that it’s completely dog-friendly! You can bring your pup on board, and forget about this awful, awful year for an hour or so.

Look at this beautiful dog living my best life.

Each GoBoat has a central picnic table with room for all the goods, so simply BYO food and drinks and you’re good to go.

GoBoat Melbourne is taking bookings right now, and you can check out all the details here. Prices range from $109 to $509, depending on hours.

Elsewhere, Melbourne is gearing up for Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews‘ next possible announcement about the easing of restrictions. On Tuesday, Andrews hinted we could see more “significant” restrictions ease this Sunday.

