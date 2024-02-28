A Creepy AF Willy Wonka Event In Scotland Was So Horrific That Police Were Called To Shut It Down

Oompa loompa doompity doo, have we got a bonkers story for you. A Willy Wonka themed event in Scotland has been shut down by police after children were left screaming and crying, and parents demanded refunds in the hope that the money can be better used on future therapy sessions.

Following the classic Wonka theme of traumatising children that’s been apparent ever since Gene Wilder‘s performance in that tunnel scene, the controversial event in Glasgow has received international attention.

Nightmare fuel, in case you somehow repressed it. Source: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

The Glasgow event was advertised online as “Willy’s Chocolate Experience” and boasted that it would be a “chocolate fantasy like never before”. And honestly, you can’t say they didn’t deliver on the promise it would be unique.

“Dive into the whimsical of Willy’s Chocolate Experience! a place where chocolate dreams become reality,” read the event’s website.

Charging families £35 (AUD $67) for entry, the Wonka-inspired event promised that attendees would be able to visit an Imagination Lab, immerse themselves in a Twilight Tunnel, and be captivated by live performances from characters they know and love.

The first hint of the event’s true eerie nature should have been the fact that all of its advertising material utilised creepy AI generated images. Take a look.

Yet as creepy as these promotional images are, they do not prepare your expectations for the UNHINGED scenes inside the actual event.

Hosted in what appeared to be an abandoned warehouse (great start), the hundreds of families who booked to attend the event instantly had their hopes of an enjoyable experience shattered.

Instead of incredible edible sights like chocolate rivers and lollipop forests, photos from the event showed lacklustre decorations haphazardly thrown around the venue.

Some of the pictures shared to X (formerly Twitter) are genuinely creepier than that aforementioned tunnel scene.

they charged $45 for this pic.twitter.com/0Nlk0IMJkj — Chris Alsikkan (@AlsikkanTV) February 26, 2024

they also printed some AI art on sheets and hung those up, perfect for the ‘gram you know pic.twitter.com/Sb261Mq68G — Chris Alsikkan (@AlsikkanTV) February 26, 2024

But most horrifying sight by far was of the live actors in costume performing as characters from the Wonka films, including this poor person dressed as an Oompa Loompa.

The most ambitious crossover event in history, Willy Wonka and Breaking Bad pic.twitter.com/sNvebWqDdJ — Dan Sohege 🧡 (@stand_for_all) February 27, 2024

Still better than Hugh Grant IMO.

Stuart Sinclair, a parent who attended the event with his three children after driving hours to the location, shared that it was a “shambles of an event”.

“This was described as the full Willy Wonka experience with chocolate fountains etc and a great day out for the kids,” he stated on Facebook.

Sinclair stated that as part of the food promised for attendees, his children received two jelly babies and less than half a can of lemonade.

Other parents who attended the chaotic event also shared shared their thoughts on the experience.

“Sold a dream and delivered a nightmare,” wrote one.

Not quite a world of pure imagination. Source: Facebook.

One of the workers for the event, Jenny Fogarty, shared to Facebook that the event was hardly a better time for the employed actors.

Fogarty stated that she was given a 15 page script the day before, then was told to improvise it. She was given an inadequate “sexy” version of a costume that was not appropriate for the family friendly event, and on top of all that she has not been paid for her work.

Fogarty also shared that there were crying children everywhere, and parents demanding refunds, which all resulted in an appearance from local police who were called to shut the event down.

While it’s a big shame that these parents and children were not able to enjoy an event that otherwise should have been lots of fun for them, at the end of the day isn’t terrorising children really what Willy Wonka was always about?

We all know the story. Last time five kids were let into Wonka’s chocolate factory only one made it out without serious bodily harm.

Just saying, maybe this was actually a successful attempt at showcasing the true horror that is the Willy Wonka story.

The organisation in charge, a group called House Of Illuminati, have shared that it is embarrassed at how badly the event went.

“I am truly sorry for any upset and disappointment caused at the weekend,” it shared in a statement.

“Refunds have been issued and will continue to do so. The House Of Illuminati will NOT be holding any other event in the foreseeable future. Thank you for your understanding.”

The email contacts for press and complaints have since been deleted by House Of Illuminati.