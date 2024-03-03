The Unknown From The Cursed Willy Wonka Glasgow Experience Has Been Unmasked As A 16 Y.O. Girl

Oompa loompa doopity doo, we finally have some answers for you. The masked mysterious character from the “Wonka Experience” in Glasgow known only as The Unknown has revealed themselves in a now-viral video. And, the identity of the unknown is a complete surprise. Instead of a handsome masked man or allegedly missing royal Kate Middleton, it turns out The Unknown is a 16-year-old girl named Felicia.

In case you missed it, the Wonka Experience was an event that went viral last week after it was so bad that the police were called. Tickets to the disappointing occasion cost approximately $67 each and were advertised using AI-generated images. When punters rocked up with their kids hoping to see their little faces lit up with wonder, they were disappointed to find a bare-looking warehouse that had no resemblance to the mystical world of Wonka at all.

According to The Scotsman, attendees were expecting a “paradise of sweet treats” but were shocked to find that their kids were only handed out “just a few jelly babies”.

One man told the publication he was waiting for about 40 minutes before entering the establishment, and when he finally made it inside, was shocked.

“Underwhelming was an understatement,” he said.

“Embarrassing doesn’t even cut it. I paid for Willy Wonka and got Billy Bonkers.”

Felicia in character as The Unknown (Image: Villains Wiki)

The Wonka Experience script, apparently also created by AI, included an extra character who was definitely not included in Roald Dalh‘s original writings — The Unknown. The masked spooky character was said to be a rival chocolate maker who lives in the walls and is trying to steal Willy Wonka’s “anti-graffiti Gobstopper.” Kinda like Slugworth, I guess, but more camp and with a twist.



Incredible, inspired stuff from Chat GPT. It truly makes me feel like the looming threat of AI taking my job is creeping closer by the day, just like a 16-year-old girl in a silver mask and a cape.

Anyway, after the videos of Felicia spooking the living daylights out of children went viral, she took to TikTok to answer questions anonymously behind the mask, revealing that she was 16 years old and that this was her “first ever acting job”.

As the comment section filled with curious — and unconvinced — people, she decided to reveal her identity.

“First of all, I am a girl, sorry to disappoint. Second of all, this is actually my real hair it’s not a wig,” she stated, before proceeding to provide the RECEIPTS that she is the one and only The Unknown.

Not so unknown anymore, huh? (Image: TikTok)

You can watch the video below.

In other videos on her account, Felicia answered some popular questions she’d been getting surrounding the bonkers experience. She said that originally she was approached by the production company House Of Illuminati to be one of the Wonkas but when she read the script she did not like it. Then, she said she was swapped to become The Unknown and the only note she was given was to “act creepy” and embody what living in the walls would be like.

Talk about being thrown in the deep end.

While going viral for such a batshit job must be a surreal experience for a teenager, she’s kind of thrilled about her touch with viral fame.

“At first I was really embarrassed about it. But when we went to the pub after, we were just laughing about it. It was so ridiculous it was actually funny,” she told the BBC.

“And now it’s become viral, it’s genuinely life-changing and I’m really happy I did it.

“Everybody loves the character and posting about it, so it makes me happy that people can see the funny side.”

Nice one, Felicia, you ride this wave!!! Fingers crossed she gets another, much better, acting gig soon.