The Glasgow Wonka Experience Has Inspired A New Horror Movie & My Only Question Is: Why??

Ah, commercialisation and brand deals, where memes go to die. If you fell in love with The Unknown, the AI-generated villain-turned-ironic-internet-celebrity from that cursed Wonka Experience, it’s time to pack up your metaphoric shop and leave the iconic meme behind because the character has already been snapped up to star in a horror film.

Perhaps it should be unsurprising that the vulture-like film industry has already circled over The Unknown and is feasting on its flesh — it’s only the latest example of studios rushing to licence and make films about real events that definitely don’t need one — but I’m annoyed nonetheless.

Why ruin a good meme for us?

Contrary to what you might think, the film is not about the Fyre Fest-like sham that was the Wonka Experience, nor is it even really about the creation of The Unknown, or its unmasking.

The Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory story as a whole has little to do with its plot — though there will be a character called Charlie.

“The film, gearing up for production and a late 2024 release, follows a renowned illustrator and his wife who are haunted by the tragic death of their son, Charlie,” Kaledonia Pictures, the studio behind the film, said.

“Desperate to escape their grief, the couple leave the world behind for the remote Scottish Highlands – where an unknowable evil awaits them.”

Admittedly, this does look like the set of a horror movie. Image: Twitter.

“We are excited to begin production and look forward to sharing more with you as soon as possible. We are actually only a few miles from the event, so it is quite surreal to see Glasgow all over social media, worldwide,” The company told Bloody Disgusting.

The film is expected to release in late 2024 — as in, in just a few months? Given the tight timeline, I have to wonder if this, too, will be AI-generated?

Which, now that I think about it, is honestly probably the funniest and most iconic way this could go down. Assuming the AI-use is ironic.

But also, I hope not because I desperately want the 16-year-old girl who played The Unknown to get the role, and for it to actually be a real one. Give her the credit she deserves!

Image: Twitter.