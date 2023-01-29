A couple in their thirties have been arrested after a man’s body was found and a woman was allegedly kidnapped on the New South Wales Central Coast.

Per The Daily Telegraph, police allege a man and woman were held captive inside a unit on Levitt Street in Wyong.

The 44-year-old woman managed to escape and called the police at about 4.30pm on Saturday, claiming she had been detained at the property against her will since Thursday, January 26.

NSW Police confirmed in a statement that she had suffered multiple injuries, including burns, and was treated at the scene before being taken to Gosford Hospital.

The woman told police she was concerned about the welfare of 52-year-old Sean Froggatt, whom she claimed was also at the property.

Police found his body hidden inside the unit on Saturday afternoon.

Detective Superintendent Chad Gillies told reports on Sunday he would not speculate on the cause of death, where Froggatt’s body was found or whether weapons were used.

He said police had charged a 30-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman.

“Investigators have now charged the 30-year-old male in relation to the murder of a 52-year-old male deceased and also charged him in relation to the kidnapping of the 44-year-old female victim,” he said, per the ABC.

“The 33-year-old female co-accused was in a relationship with the 30-year-old male and was charged today with conceal serious offence linked to that murder.”

Superintendent Gillies said the attack was not “random” and there is no ongoing risk to the Central Coast community in relation to the incident.

“I want to make it clear to the community, and give the reassurance, that all four people are known to each other and this is not a random attack,” he said, per The Daily Telegraph.

As reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, a crime scene was established at the unit and Daniel Hasapis was arrested there at about 5.30pm on Saturday.

Bonnie Cullen was arrested at about 10pm at a home on Charmian Crescent in Watanobbi.

The couple has been refused bail and are due in Wyong Local Court on Monday morning.