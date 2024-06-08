Man Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Woman, Then Extorting Her For $300K

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault.

A 29-year-old Victorian man, Yanyu Mu, has been extradited from the state and arrested by NSW Police, after allegations that he kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and extorted a 36-year-old woman in April. NSW Police allege the man threatened to release images taken during the alleged assault unless she paid him $300K.

On the night of April 20, police were called to a street in Epping after receiving reports a woman had been forced into a Toyota Camry by several men, before driving away with her and the group inside.

READ MORE The UK TV Doctor Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Greece This Week Has Been Spotted On CCTV

At 1pm on April 21, the 36-year-old woman was found by Robbery & Serious Crime Squad detectives in Sydney’s west and taken to hospital.

She reportedly told police at the scene of her discovery that she had been drugged, and then sexually assaulted.

In a police raid of an Eastwood home the next day, the strike force found several items discarded in bins, which they believed were linked to the alleged offences.

The items included pieces of woman’s clothing, various bindings, and unnamed drugs. All of them were seized for forensic testing.

Items seized by NSW Police at the crime scene. (Source: Supplied)

Weeks of following the case later, Yanyu Mu was arrested in Oakleigh East with the help of Victoria Police this Thursday morning. He was then extradited to NSW and taken to Mascot Police Station on Friday.

“He has been charged with take/detain in company with intent to ransom occasion actual bodily harm, knowingly direct activities of criminal group, aggravated sexual assault in company and deprive liberty, intentionally record intimate images without consent, threaten to distribute intimate images without consent and use intoxicating substance to commit indictable offence,” read a NSW Police statement.

Police will allege that he kidnapped and drugged the woman, photographed her during the sexual assault, and threatened to release the images of the act unless she paid him $300K.

Yanyu Mu was refused bail, and will appear before the Parramatta Local Court today.

Anyone with information that may assist investigations has been strongly urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000, or on their website here.

[Image: Supplied / NSW Police]