The UK TV Doctor Who Mysteriously Disappeared In Greece This Week Has Been Spotted On CCTV

Michael Mosley, the British TV doctor who mysteriously disappeared this week, has been spotted on security camera footage near his last known location.

While holidaying on the Greek island of Symi, Mosley had left Agios Nikolaos beach and was making his way toward Pedi, a fishing village on the island.

When he didn’t return to their accommodation, his wife Clare Bailey contacted authorities and reported him missing.

According to police, the temperatures on the day Mosley went missing had been extremely high and there were fears he had fallen into the ocean.

The doctor also didn’t have his mobile phone on him, hampering the search efforts even further.

Now, new CCTV images have confirmed the doctor did leave the beach and make it to Pedi’s main street.

He was spotted by cameras approximately 20 minutes after he was last seen by his wife, wearing a cap and holding an umbrella.

The mayor of Symi, which has a population of around 2,500, has expressed his island’s heartbreak following the incident.

“We have zero crime on our island. We are a small community and we are all upset,” he said per The Age.

He also made comment on the suspicious nature of the disappearance, noting that “It’s impossible [for Mosley] to be where the searches are taking place. It is a small area and has been thoroughly searched … something else has happened”.

Authorities have also looked into whether Mosley left the island all together. However, there has been no indication that anyone travelled under his name in the area.

Mosley rose to mainstream prominence in the UK for popularising the “5:2 diet”. The diet, which Mosley published a book about in 2013, recommends people limit their calorie intake on two of the seven days of the week.

Around the same time, he also deliberately lived with tapeworms in his stomach for six weeks to produce the show Infested! Living With Parasites for the BBC.

Greek authorities are continuing their search for Dr Mosley this weekend.

Header images via Michael Mosley on Instagram & Adriana Shum via Facebook.