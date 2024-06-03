Everyone’s collective aunty Miriam Margolyes has revealed she did not get on with Lily Allen during their shared appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

During the Hay Festival, the actress, who is a frequent guest on Graham Norton‘s show, told author Philippe Sands that she found Allen to be rather “unfriendly” during their shared appearance on the show in 2014, alongside Stanley Tucci and the late Matthew Perry.

“She thought when she was on the programme that it was all about her,” Margolyes said.

“She thought: ‘Who is this woman? Miriam who?’ She wasn’t friendly and I didn’t like that and so I showed my dislike, which wasn’t very nice of me because she was much younger than me and I should have just taught her how to behave.”

Lily Allen and Miriam Margolyes on The Graham Norton Show. Don’t be fooled by their smiles, there was nothing but tension in the air. (Photo credit: The Graham Norton Show)

You can watch the episode below:

Lily Allen has had her fair share of negative press lately, namely the backlash over her comments about Beyoncé‘s new album Cowboy Carter.

Speaking on her Miss Me? podcast, Allen described Beyoncé’s country-inspired release as “calculated”.

“It’s very weird that you cover the most successful songs in that genre. It’s quite an interesting thing to do when you’re trying to tackle a new genre and you just choose the biggest song in that genre [to cover]. I mean you do you,” she said, referencing Bey’s cover of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

“I think it’s been quite calculated. I feel like when Jay-Z got up at the Grammys … that was part of this campaign,” she added, referencing the viral moment when Jay-Z called out the fact that Beyoncé has been repeatedly snubbed by the Grammys during his acceptance speech at this year’s ceremony.

“And now she is the most played woman on country radio and she’s coming for that market,” Allen said.

Although to be fair, Miriam Margolyes has also had her fair share of negative press.

She recently had Harry Potter fans shaking their wands in contempt at her remarks about adults who are still obsessed with the Wizarding World.

“I worry about Harry Potter fans because they should be over that by now,” she told New Zealand’s 1News.

“It was 25 years ago, and it’s for children. I think it’s for children.”

She later doubled down on her comments in an interview with ABC News Breakfast when asked if she was upset about the backlash she’s been facing since she made those remarks.

“I’m not unhappy about it. I just think that it’s for children. And if your balls have dropped, then it’s time to forget about it. You know, go on to other things,” she told the show.

“No, seriously,” she insisted, after the hosts laughed.

“It’s a great series. It’s a wonderful set of films. I’m proud I was in it, but it was 25 years ago. You know, grow up! Read Dickens.”

So in summary, they’re both controversial gals who tend to put their foot in it every now and then. Perhaps they have more in common than Miriam realises!