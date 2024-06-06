Miranda Derrick’s Scathing Statement About Netflix’s Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Miranda Derrick has finally responded to the claims made in Netflix’s top docuseries Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult with a lengthy statement.

The documentary shared her family’s side of the story along with members who had exited the Shekinah Church and the 7M influencer and TikTok management company spearheaded by Robert Shinn. The Wilking family and former church members have alleged the church is a cult, claiming members are being encouraged to return large portions of their income back to the church and to Shinn himself.

It all blew up after Melanie Wilking and her parents went on Instagram Live in 2022 to share how they allegedly hadn’t been allowed to contact Miranda, and were focused on getting her away from the church.

Miranda Derrick’s statement about Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Miranda has now shared a quick video on her Instagram Story to thank her followers for their support, and said she couldn’t go into “too much detail because of legal purposes”. In her statement, she confirmed she had seen the Netflix documentary – though she didn’t name it – and said she’s a plaintiff in an ongoing defamation lawsuit.

Miranda and James ‘BDash’ Derrick don’t believe they’re in a ‘cult’. (Image: Getty)

“It’s not appropriate for me to comment on specific allegations. Though I will state that I do not condone abuse in any way. I cannot speak for anyone else, but myself,” she said.

“I love my Mum, Dad and Melanie and they will forever be a part of my life. The truth is, we just don’t see eye to eye at this time. I believe that this documentary is a one-sided story.”

Miranda explained that she asked her family for “space” after she committed to the Christian faith, but claimed she still wanted to continue her Wilking Sisters social media brand with Melanie. According to Miranda, Melanie removed her from the Wilking Sisters’ social media accounts, forcing Miranda to start her own brand and continue her dance career solo.

“My family didn’t honour the space I asked for and I saw a different side of them I’ve never seen before. Honestly, it made me mad, frustrated and annoyed that they were being so overbearing and chaotic,” she said.

She continued: “In 2020 I went to Michigan to visit my family for Christmas. My Papa [grandfather] was taken to the hospital due to medical issues. We got a phone call saying that he had a short time before he would pass. Melanie and I drove to the hospital to say our last goodbyes… I started to pray for our Papa in the car and Melanie got offended, angry with me and told me to stop and to never pray around her. Our Papa passed away that day.”

Miranda Derrick’s full statement. (Image: Instagram @itsmirandaderrick)

One of the biggest bombshells in the documentary revolved around Miranda not wanting to go back to Michigan for their grandfather’s funeral. The family implied that the alleged cult was forcing her to stay in Los Angeles and miss the funeral, but Miranda has now hit back with conflicting information.

Apparently, Miranda believed that if she went to Michigan, her family would try to prevent her from returning to her home and community in Los Angeles.

“I was at a place with my family where I felt like I was being harassed. My parents and sister are not religious. They immediately called me going to church twice a week a ‘cult’… I told my family that I would not be going to Michigan and that I wanted to move in and begin my life with James,” she claimed.

Miranda went on to say she’s been trying to make amends with her family over the past two years, but the Netflix documentary has driven a further wedge in their relationship.

“No one likes to be portrayed as their brainwashed, not in control of her own life, shell of herself, human trafficked daughter [or] sister when that just isn’t the truth,” she said.

Miranda finished her statement by saying she wished her situation had remained private, but feels forced to defend herself publicly.

“I am not a victim, I am not in any harm, I am not being abused… respectfully, what I choose to do with my life is up to me,” she said.

Miranda Derrick’s in-laws speak out about Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult

Miranda’s in-laws have also shared some spicy comments about the Netflix documentary.

Her husband BDash’s cousin, Jynne Ross, shared a photo of her Instagram Story of Miranda with their family during a birthday celebration.

“My birthday twin Miranda Derrick holding my son. A FAMILY affair on our birthdays recently. Love you cuzzo! #twosidestoeverystory,” she wrote.

BDash’s family have taken subtle digs towards the Wilking family. (Image: Instagram @jjsade & @t_classieandsassie)

BDash’s sister, Tamra Osolovely Derrick, also shared a statement on Instagram, saying: “Good morning. I think Netflix needs to give my brother BDash and his wife Miranda Derrick a documentary of their side of the story. That shit is a one-sided story. Why wasn’t James’ family interviewed for this documentary, he has family too?”

Tamra followed this with a photo of the Derrick family posing with Miranda, captioning it simply “Family”. It seems pointed after all the Wilking family drama.

7M Films releases a statement about the Netflix cult documentary

The TikTok and influencer management company 7M has since released a statement on Instagram. Please keep in mind there’s a lot of he said / she said flying around, so take it all with a grain of salt.

It alleged the docuseries is “a slanderous work of fiction, born from a failed extortion attempt, and invented for the sole purpose of gaining fame and fortune.”

Their statement accuses two of the documentary subjects, Melanie and Priscylla Lee, of “launching a concerted smear campaign” to defame Shinn, his family and others involved with his businesses.

“Netflix recklessly provided a global platform to peddle a false narrative that is at the centre of ongoing litigation. We will continue to pursue all legal remedies available to stop the spread of salacious lies and expect to be fully vindicated in court,” the company alleged.

After this explosive pushback from those involved with Shekinah Church and 7M, I’m waiting with bated breath to see how the Wilking family will tackle their statements. Can Netflix hurry up and commission a follow-up series? I need the tea!

