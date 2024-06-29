‘Critical Incident’ Declared By Police: Man Arrested After Woman’s Body Found In Northern NSW

A ‘critical incident’ has been declared by NSW Police after a woman’s body was found in Casino in northern NSW on Saturday morning. One man has been arrested, and investigations are currently underway.

A statement from NSW Police says officers responded to a concern for welfare call at 2:30am on Johnston Street, Casino. Upon arrival, they tried to assist the woman, but unfortunately she died at the scene.

She has not been formally identified yet, but is believed to be in her 40s.

An unidentified 31-year-old man was arrested by officers and taken for questioning to Lismore Police Station. He is believed to be known to the deceased woman and is assisting police with inquiries.

The critical incident is believed to have been called by NSW Police to investigate the circumstances around the death, and hold an independent review into the response time from police.

More to come.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1800 333 000 or online here. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.