A British man suspected of unknowingly spreading coronavirus to at least 11 people has spoken out, saying his thoughts are with those who’ve contracted the infectious disease.

The Telegraph reports so-called “superspreader” Steve Walsh, a project manager for gas analysis company Servomex, is suspected to have contracted the virus from an individual at a sales conference in Singapore late last month.

From there, Walsh reportedly travelled to a ski resort at Les Contamines-Montjoie in the French Alps.

Citing the French health ministry, The Washington Post reports five British nationals who stayed at the resort have tested positive for coronavirus. A further five cases linked to the chalet have been confirmed in France, plus one more in Spain.

From the chalet, travelled to Geneva, Switzerland, to board a flight to the UK. Nearly 200 staff and passengers were aboard the flight, and carrier EasyJet says it has contacted passengers seated close to Walsh. Crew members were also told to keep an eye on their health.

Walsh travelled to his hometown of Hove, where he is thought to have attended a pub and potentially visited a medical clinic in neighbouring Brighton. A medical clinic in Brighton was temporarily shuttered after a staff member tested positive for the disease. The Washington Post states British medical authorities are trying to get in touch with people he may have encountered during that time period, and pub staff have been advised to self-isolate.

In a statement provided by Servomex, Walsh said he was told to attend hospital in the UK upon learning he had encountered someone with coronavirus.

“I was advised to attend an isolated room at hospital, despite showing no symptoms, and subsequently self-isolated at home as instructed,” Walsh said.

“When the diagnosis was confirmed I was sent to an isolation unit in hospital, where I remain, and, as a precaution, my family was also asked to isolate themselves.”

Walsh, who says he has fully recovered from the virus, thanked Britain’s National Health Service.

“My thoughts are with others who have contracted coronavirus,” he added.

More than 43,000 people have contracted the virus, with the vast majority in China. At least 1,018 people have died as a result. As it stands, 15 cases have been confirmed in Australia. A further 11 Australians have tested positive for the disease aboard the cruise liner Diamond Princess, which is currently quarantined in the Japanese port city of Yokohama.