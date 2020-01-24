NSW Health has confirmed that five people in the state are being tested for novel coronavirus, with no confirmed cases as yet, as the death toll in China continues to climb.

A NSW Health spokesperson said this morning that the authority would not disclose the hospital locations of patients under investigation, for privacy reasons.

The spokesperson went on to say that NSW Health will update the public of any confirmed cases and need to disclose a person’s movements.

Overnight, a child was rushed to hospital from Sydney international airport with a suspected case of coronavirus, after coming down with flu-like symptoms on a flight.

According to ABC News reports, the child was assessed overnight at Sydney Children’s Hospital and then released.

The Australian government has raised travel advice for the Chinese province of Hubei to the highest level of threat following the spread of the coronavirus.

Many of the reported cases so far have been in Wuhan, where the virus is thought to have originated from the Huanan Seafood Market.

China has confirmed 1,287 cases of patients infected with the new coronavirus as of January 24, while the death toll has risen to 41.

So far, there are confirmed cases in China, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam, the United States and France.

The World Health Organisation has declared the virus an “emergency” in China but has not yet declared it as an international concern.