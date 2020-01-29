US researchers have constructed a map tracking confirmed cases of the new coronavirus strain, allowing experts and the public to keep tabs on the disease’s spread worldwide.

The map, created by the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE), uses data from the World Health Organization, America’s Center for Disease Control, and several Chinese health sources to pinpoint confirmed cases in real(ish) time.

“We built this dashboard because we think it is important for the public to have an understanding of the outbreak situation as it unfolds with transparent data sources,” said CSSE co-director Lauren Gardner.

Each confirmed case appear on the black map as a red dot, which, if I’m being honest, is not the most calming colour combination. It also presents important stats on the outbreak: as it stands, nearly 6,200 cases have been confirmed worldwide, with the majority of them located in China’s Hubei province. 133 people have died as a result of the virus.

At time of writing, the map only displays five confirmed cases of coronavirus in Australia. Last night, Queensland Health confirmed the state’s first case of coronavirus, while a second diagnosis in Victoria brings the number of people suffering from the respiratory illness in Australia to seven.

Queensland Health states the first man, a 44-year-old Chinese national, has been isolated at Gold Coast University hospital in a “stable” condition. Citing Victoria’s chief health officer Dr Brett Sutton, ABC reports the second man and his family are currently isolated at home.

The Australian Government is currently working to evacuate some 600 Australians trapped in Hubei’s capital of Wuhan, which has been locked down amid the viral outbreak.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced all Australian nationals removed as part of that scheme will be quarantined at the Christmas Island offshore detention centre for up to 14 days, which is the suspected incubation period of the disease.

If you’d like to track the virus’ spread, check out the map here.