All Coles stores across Australia have had to be temporarily shut down due to an IT glitch.

The glitch caused a cash register malfunction across the country, with many people having to abandon their shopping in the aisles unable to pay for their groceries.

However, Coles Express and Coles Liquor are not affected by the glitch.

“Coles supermarkets are being closed temporarily due to a technical issue with processing payments in our stores,” a spokesperson said.

“Our team is working hard to fix the issue and stores will reopen as soon as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.

“Coles Express and Coles Liquor stores remain open for trade,” they added.

Image: Getty Images / Education Images