Thanks for signing up!

All Coles stores across Australia have had to be temporarily shut down due to an IT glitch.

The glitch caused a cash register malfunction across the country, with many people having to abandon their shopping in the aisles unable to pay for their groceries.

However, Coles Express and Coles Liquor are not affected by the glitch.

BREAKING | Coles confirms ALL supermarkets are being closed temporarily due to a technical issue with processing payments. Express and Liquor remain open #ausbiz #onthemoneysbs — Ricardo Gonçalves (@BUSINESSricardo) October 9, 2020

“Coles supermarkets are being closed temporarily due to a technical issue with processing payments in our stores,” a spokesperson said.

“Our team is working hard to fix the issue and stores will reopen as soon as possible.

“We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience.

“Coles Express and Coles Liquor stores remain open for trade,” they added.

Eftpos machines are down at Coles supermarkets across the state, possibly the country. Stores have come to a standstill. No word on when the issue will be fixed. Also, how long can salmon remain out of a fridge before it goes off? ???? pic.twitter.com/T7xCp5tYIq — Elizabeth Henson (@Eliz_henson) October 9, 2020

Halfway through a shop and we are told that cash registers at all Coles stores are not working due to IT issues. They’re not sure for how long. Off to Woolies. ???? pic.twitter.com/7dDZKlZd8q — Tracey Findlay (@tracey_findlay) October 9, 2020

⁦Doors down @Coles Spencer Street. Staff say technical issue with checkout system has forced all Vic stores to shut, unsure when they’ll be back online. Shoppers have been turned away at registers across the country ⁦@7NewsMelbourne⁩ pic.twitter.com/1yS4Bp8pHb — Jayde Vincent (@JaydeVincent) October 9, 2020

More to come.