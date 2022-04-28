As if the news of NSW’s impending flu epidemic hadn’t rattled us enough there’s also a whole new cold weather system full of lots of wet, drippy water headed for NSW, Vic, Tassie and SA.

The wintery blast is forecast to arrive on the south coast late on Friday and will move north-east over Vic and NSW all through our precious Saturday.

NSW is due to cop the most rain, naturally, and more than 50mm of rain could fall within 24 hours in some areas. Weatherzone has also warned of potential flash flooding. Hooray.

Two cold fronts are about to sweep across southern and southeastern Australia, with the second front bringing a lengthy spell of wintry weather in the opening week of May. 🌬 More at https://t.co/M9v2a1QfmH pic.twitter.com/rc9MzJbYVy — Weatherzone (@weatherzone) April 28, 2022

Over the next 4 days parts of inland #NSW could see heavy rainfall due to a trough associated with a cold front moving across the state. Saturday expected to be the wettest day in the south, possibly easing Sunday. Check the forecast and monitor warnings: https://t.co/SPHgGeisGZ pic.twitter.com/06Z0LO7KRw — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) April 27, 2022

Honestly, give Sydney residents’ laundry baskets a break.

NSW is obviously very used to the rain by now but this front will also be colder than my little toe at nighttime.

The cold weather system is expected to bring temperatures as low as 4ºC in its path so I guess May is winter now. Summer is officially over for SA, Vic and Tas. Sorry to NSW who never got one.

Cloud covering much of #NSW today. Tomorrow chance of thunderstorms in central and western parts of inland #NSW, possibly severe in parts of the west. Heavy rainfall could lead to flash flooding, take care on the roads. Check forecasts, monitor warnings: https://t.co/SPHgGeisGZ pic.twitter.com/YNeMTGTFL0 — Bureau of Meteorology, New South Wales (@BOM_NSW) April 28, 2022

The rain is however expected to clear on Sunday and should be followed by a few days of sun (!!!). Just watch me cram a month’s worth of vitamin D into my skin cells in two days.