Just when we thought winter was done and fucking dusted, something called a polar blast has decided to fuck our shit up once more on this coming weekend. In short: It’s gonna snow, apparently!

“Many Australians will be waking up to snow this weekend,” Sky News Weather meteorologist Tom Saunders told viewers.

Meanwhile, Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino literally referred to the phenomenon as an “Antarctic blob”, which sounds a whole lot less threatening, or more threatening, depending on who you ask.

An 'Antarctic blob' will pass over southeastern Australia between now and Sunday, causing widespread low-level snow in multiple states on multiple days. pic.twitter.com/A3BetLW6bX — Ben Domensino (@Ben_Domensino) August 20, 2020

While Melbourne and Sydney will be cold as fuck, they probably won’t see any snow. The largest city with a decent chance of snow is Canberra, making this weather event the most exciting thing to happen there for a long, long time.

Meanwhile, Bureau of Meteorology duty forecaster Alex Majchrowski said there could be as much as 10 cm of snow in NSW towns like Orange, Lithgow and Oberon.

In Victoria, the Dandenong Ranges are expected a have dump (of snow) while there’s also a slight possibility of snow in Ballarat.

This whole phenomenon, the Bureau of Meteorology’s Jane Golding said, is a once-in-15-year weather event.

Tassie will get snowed on more than anywhere else, but it’s not the first time this has happened in recent weeks. The usual suspects in the alpine regions are also set to get some snow too, of course.

But let’s focus on the fact huge chunks of NSW and Victoria will get snow unlike they’ve seen in over a decade, or in some cases, living memory.

Alexa, play “Snow” by Red Hot Chilli Peppers. Brrrr.