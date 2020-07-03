With the way the real estate industry has been travelling over the past coupla decades, those keen to get on the ladder simply have to get their foot on it in any way they can. Some have embraced the tiny house revolution, crafting compact domiciles onto affordable blocks of land whose remoteness puts them within the reach of a modest budget. But even the skinniest of small homes is gonna struggle fitting into this actual block of land currently for sale in Coffs Harbour, which gives a savvy buyer the chance to own a [checks notes] rear access alleyway between two existing houses.

The property at “Lot F” on Bonville St, a short hop from the Pacific Highway, clocks in at a whopping 2.69 metres wide, which remarkably is enough to fit your average Queen or even King mattress in sideways.

The vacant lot runs the length of the fence line between two existing properties, with a total length of 50.3 metres long, taking the total property size up to a princely 144.8m squared.

According to the listing, which heroically makes no effort to disguise just how goddamned weird the property is, the lot is a “block of land or more accurately described as a laneway,” and it is “unclear what you would use it for but everything or any block of land has a use and value to someone.”

As far as storage goes, the listing asserts there is “????” available. That’s not a typo.

The bad news is that this fenced-in cricket pitch would require the kind of build that Grand Designs would shit themselves over if it were ever to be used for an actual house.

The good news, however, is that if any one of you psychos is somehow still keen, the entire thing is up for grabs for just $69,000. Which, I think we can all agree, is a nice price.

Keen to throw caution to the wind and live the rest of your days out like a cat stuck in a crawlspace? You can peep the full listing for the thing right here.