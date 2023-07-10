Two Queenslanders Charged After Bloke Allegedly Egged On Teen To Ride Baggage Carousel At Airport

Two Queenslanders have been charged after a man allegedly egged on a teenager to take a Canberra Airport baggage carousel for a spin. Whoopsie daisy!

The Australian Federal Police will allege CCTV footage captured two men filming the teenager as he entered a secure area on July 2, according to an AFP statement.

Cops stopped a 58-year-old bloke and a 14-year-old teenage boy at Canberra Airport on July 9, before they were due to head back to Queensland. The AFP seized a mobile phone, which allegedly contained footage of the joy-ride, for examination.

Image credit: AFP / Supplied

The duo was charged with entering a security-restricted area at a designated airport through access control points.

AFP Detective Acting Inspector Jon Horrocks said cops had no time for any airport-related funny business.

“Airport security is no joke and restrictions exist to ensure the safety and security of the travelling public and workers,” he said.

“Canberra Airport Group, the AFP and industry partners take any security breaches at airports seriously and people can be prosecuted if they commit a criminal offence.”

Footage released by the AFP appeared to show the teenager wandering around the secure area.

Image credit: AFP / Supplied

The man is set to appear before the ACT Magistrates Court on October 3.