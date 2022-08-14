Canberra Airport was evacuated on Sunday afternoon after a gunman fired shots from inside the check-in area.

According to a press release by the Australian Federal Police, a man has been taken into custody who authorities believe to be the gunman.

“I saw this grandma with a baby and the fear in her face and I knew it was something serious,” said ABC journalist Lily Thomson who was in the Canberra Airport terminal at the time.

“So we all ran and I stayed with that grandma and her baby and hid behind an information desk.

“We stayed there for a couple of minutes until security told us to evacuate out to the car park.

“Everyone was hiding behind chairs and people were running.”

Travellers have been advised not to attend the airport until advised otherwise. There have been no reports of injuries sustained during the incident.

Travellers at Canberra Airport have since taken to social media to share their experiences of being evacuated or stuck in grounded planes on the tarmac.

Just evacuated from Canberra airport. Wild — KLP 🌈 (@klpmusic) August 14, 2022

Sitting on the tarmac of Canberra airport – where we are waiting on the plane, the captain just told us the AFP is doing a “security sweep” of the airport after we were told the airport has been evacuated. — Dan Bourchier (@Dan_Bourchier) August 14, 2022

See the damage caused to these windows by 3 gunshots fired at Canberra airport near check-in. Airport evacuated and big AFP presence as they sweep the entire terminal and interview the alleged shooter. pic.twitter.com/AdlOf3FWvd — Fran Kelly (@frankelly08) August 14, 2022

In @qantas lounge at Canberra Airport and it is being evacuated. Not sure why. — Louise Milligan (@Milliganreports) August 14, 2022

My daughter, who works at Canberra airport, reports that they are in lockdown on the upper level, due to armed man on lower level. She says shots fired. — Deane-Peter Baker (@DPBEthics) August 14, 2022

