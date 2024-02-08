Helicopters Fighting Bushfires In Perth Accidentally Water-Bombed A Suburb With Sewage Water

The Department of Fire and Emergency services in Perth accidentally dumped literal sewage water onto properties to protect them from bushfires in Bullsbrook — resulting in a school being closed and a hazmat warning. If you’re wondering how on earth such a monumental fuck up can even happen, read on.

Perth has been sweltering through a heatwave this week, with the mercury reaching 36C on Wednesday — and it’s only going to get hotter this weekend.

The arid temperatures sparked two bushfires in the Bullsbrook area (about 20km north-east of Perth) one of which resulted in students being evacuated from a local school after the fire got too close.

Part of their battle against the bushfire involved fire-fighting helicopters water-bombing nearby properties to help them avoid going up in flames — but where they got their water from is concerning.

“DFES Helitaks drew from water sources that have been identified as sewerage wastewater holding ponds,” the Department of Fire and Emergency Services said in a statement on Thursday.

Perth’s Department of Fire and Emergency Services added a Black Hawk helicopter from New Zealand to its aerial firefighting fleet in 2021 to prepare for more intense bushfire seasons. Image: Paul Kane/Getty Images

The good news is, Emergency WA has assured people affected that they should be okay, with no lasting harm.

“People in the impacted area do not need to be alarmed. The forecast high temperatures will assist in neutralising any residual bacteria,” it said in a statement.

Bacteria aside, Imagine how stinky sewage water could become in this heatwave. Yucky.

People affected by the poopy spray have been advised to empty water tanks and hose down their vehicles.

“People with vegetable gardens or fruit trees should not harvest any crops for the next 48 hours,” Emergency WA advised.

“After this time, wash the produce thoroughly before consumption.”

Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the risk of contamination was “very low” because the aircraft targeted land and not homes.

“It was not dropped on homes,” she said, per ABC News.

“There’s a small risk that it may have dropped on people’s gardens.

“It was dropped on bushland to fight that fire, and the contamination risk is very low.”

Very low, but not zero — so if you live in Bullsbrook, wash everything down stat. If you need me, I’ll be having a shower in solidarity.

Image: Scott Barbour/Getty Images