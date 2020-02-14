Get ready for bulk goosebumps, because Billie Eilish has finally dropped her big moody theme for the latest James Bond film, No Time To Die.

Opening with the haunting Billie vibe we’ve come to know and love, it’s just her paired with a delicate piano, which I’m already picturing is going to be paired with some wildly-gothy graphics and footage, maybe of Bond doing slow-motion stunts while bullets whizz around him. You know, the standard Bond fare.

We get some cheeky guitar licks from Johnny Marr (guitarist for The Smiths) keeping Billie’s grungy vibe going, before we go Full Bond.

As the song reaches its climax, Billie is surrounded by the orchestral masterwork of Hans Zimmer and Matt Dunkley, turning the track into more of the shaken-not-stirred martini that we know Bond themes to be.

Hearing Billie Eilish backed by an orchestral arrangement on this Bond theme is a damn MOOD, let me tell you. I really hope she takes some notes from this experience because I would love to hear her experiment more with strings and that kind of classical stuff.

I mean, is there anything more industrial goth than taking a string section and ramping up the reverb and distortion? Look I know very little about the technical stuff of music, but I assume that’s right.

Check out the full track below, and Billie Eilish will be performing her Bond theme live with FINNEAS, Hans Zimmer, and Johnny Marr at the Brit Awards on February 18.

Friendly reminder that Billie Eilish, at age 18, is the youngest person to ever record the theme song for a Bond film. God, I was barely able to feed myself anything other than Mi Goreng and toast at 18. The TALENT, people.

‘No Time To Die’ hits cinemas in the UK and US in April, and we’ll keep you posted on when it’s getting an Aussie premiere.