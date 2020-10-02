Though the incoming James Bond film, No Time To Die, has had its release date moved around a whole lot this year, the all-important theme song by Billie Eilish has been with us for a minute. And now it has a slick new video to go with it.

Dropping overnight while we were all asleep, Billie’s visual interpretation of the track for the 25th (!!!) Bond film has her in a black and white, under a single spotlight with a heavy vignette, singing delicately into a vintage microphone in her classic languid style.

Like every Bond video clip before it, we’re teased with some footage from the movie interlaced between shots of Billie, where we see the current Bond Daniel Craig and his returning love interest from Spectre – Dr Madeleine Swann (played by Léa Seydoux).

Honestly, it’s such an emotionally-charged clip, and such a different vibe from themes before it. Instead of being wildly sexy and horned up, or making herself a Bond, like Madonna did for Die Another Day, Billie’s vocals and energy encapsulates and enhances what’s apparently already a very emotional Bond film.

Although let’s be real; nothing will truly have the same energy as Tina Turner‘s Golden Eye, or Shirley Bassey‘s Gold Finger.

Unsurprisingly, the Billie Eilish stans have come out in full force to support the new Bond clip, praising their fave for absolutely nailing the brief on this one.

Thank you queen pic.twitter.com/CLY2GRHR0v — Miss Trouble ????️????????️ (@aruchiwoka) October 1, 2020

IM GONNA CRY IM SO PROUD OF YOU BILLIE YOU DID THAT !!! I LOVE YOU pic.twitter.com/PvoEAjXbG3 — mika (@alluringthor) October 1, 2020

When the likes surpass the views ???? pic.twitter.com/N6YCAKIfdt — Ngeti Sikhosana (@NMsamkhulu) October 1, 2020

daily reminder billie eilish is hotter than you pic.twitter.com/Fjr1lGvZ0E — hannah¹ᴰ (@billieeroda) October 1, 2020

As for the film itself – yeah remember there’s an actual full Bond film attached to this Billie Eilish masterpiece – we’ll have to wait until November 12 before No Time To Die drops in Australia. That’s just over a month away, which is probably plenty of time to binge your way through all the other 24 James Bond films, right?

Or, you could just watch Billie Eilish’s ethereal presence on a loop for the next 40-ish days.