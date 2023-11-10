Big Brother Uncut Is Back Which Is Great News If You Like To See Shlongs In The Shower

In the lead-up to the current season of Big Brother, host Sonia Kruger and her henchmen promised that it would be the “juiciest, sexiest, raunchiest and funniest” season yet. Thankfully for horndogs everywhere, it seems like they have fulfilled this promise. Not only is the house filled with a bunch of hot single people, but they’ve brought back Big Brother Uncut — the naughty uncensored show a bunch of us grew up trying to watch when our parents weren’t looking. Yahoo!

Last night, the first episode of Big Brother Uncut — the modern-day version of Big Brother Up Late — aired on 7Plus.



Back in the early 2000s, Big Brother Up Late showed live footage from the house along with any particularly steamy moments that happened during the day. Airing from 10:30pm onwards, depending on the day, it became known for showing full-frontal nudity, hot tub make-out sessions and of course, the traditional Big Brother doona dance.

Big Brother Up Late ran from 2003 to 2007, until it was axed for being too spicy for regular television programming. So, that’s probably why you’ll only find the new and improved Big Brother Uncut on Channel Seven’s streaming platform 7Plus.

It really was a time to be alive.

Anyway, the first episode of Big Brother Uncut came out last night. Admittedly, it was a bit more tame than the ye oldé version with the emphasis on funny lil’ moments in the house.



But don’t worry ya dirty dawgs, it also had the beloved shower scenes too however this time around, many of the housemates showered in bikinis or covered up their bits. Honestly, I don’t blame them at all, it would be so fkn weird knowing that the whole country can tune in to watch you shave your gooch.

I see BUTTCHEEKS. (Image Credit: Channel Sevel / Big Brother Uncut)

Anyway, it’s early days yet. Who knows what romances and hookups will blossom as the season progresses?

Also, just an aside, now that Big Brother Uncut is back can we bring back Friday Night Live too? You know, the old-school episodes where the contestants have to do bonkers challenges and a bunch of anonymous ninjas run around facilitating these challenges? If I remember correctly there was also a ginger ninja AKA a ninja in a red wig. It sounds like a fever dream but I promise it happened.

If you’re keen to cop a peek at this year’s hot housemates in the shower, you can watch the episode on 7Plus.