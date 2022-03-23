Thanks for signing up!

By now you might be well-acquainted with Byron Baes, either by hearing people go on and on about how much they hate or love (or love to hate) it on social media, or maybe you’ve experienced it in all its superficial glory for yourself. We certainly fall into the latter there.

Whether you’ve yet to dabble, or you’re a certified Bae (oh my god don’t ever let me say that again) chances are some quotes from the show have permeated into your psyche whether you like it or not. Personally, since watching the show, I can’t stop mindlessly blurting out “booch” like a possessed parrot whenever I hear the word “kombucha”. It’s a real problem, but one my therapist and I are working tirelessly on.

Anywho, here are some more fun and cringe quotes for ya!

“Byron Bay has this strong power, that if it wants you here, it sucks you in, and if it doesn’t, it literally spits you out.” – Hannah, without a hint of irony.

“Booch.” – ugh, seemingly everyone at some point.

“I’m a deep thinker.” – Elias.

“I’m not an influencer, I’m an inspirer.” – Simba, also without a hint of irony.

“I made you a ceremonial cacao.” – Elle. Honestly, that sounds delicious, I’d love one.

“I’m the number one most-followed male influencer of Australia.” – Jade, who is not even the number one most followed male influencer in Byron Bay.

‘My followers are my best friends. These people give me joy. These people make me happy.” – Jade, referring to numbers on a screen.

“Welcome to my little healing… magic carpet.” – Hannah.

“He’s a mood kill, vibe killer.” – Jade, referring to Alex. Stealing this one.

“If I’ve ever needed a big cold glass of Savvy B before in my life, it is right now.” – Jade, same.

“It’s like escargot, darl. I’m a really acquired taste.” – Alex.

“Are you meant to drink while you sound heal?” – Nathan, asking the big questions.

“Thanks for blocking me on Instagram.” – Hannah, pulling no punches.

“Fuckboi.” – Sarah, Elias, Nathan, wash, rinse, repeat.

“Lots of crystals, they’re not doing anything, still single, still poor.” – Alex

“If you’re wearing heels and no undies, it’s a date.” – Sarah.

“What the fuck just came out of your mouth?” – Elle, in response to Sarah’s dating advice.

“I think it’s a little hypocritical that Elle’s trying to save the ocean… whilst serving tuna canapes – won’t the mermaids get upset?” – Alex, saying what we’re all thinking, as usual.

“I left all my friends behind and moved from the Gold Coast to Byron.” – Sarah, who left her life a full hour’s drive away.

“You can’t have David Jones taste on a Big W budget.” – Alex.

“If the word ‘vibe’ was invented, this would be why.” – Hannah, sitting inside a giant amethyst crystal egg.

“People weren’t around back then.” – Jade, also in the giant crystal egg, responding to Hannah’s claim the egg is “120 million years old”.

“It’s like when they find dragon bones.” – Hannah, still in the egg, replying to Jade’s scepticism.

“Vibe.” — literally everyone, all the time.

