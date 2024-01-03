NSW Residents Have Shared Horror Pictures Of Beetle Infestations Taking Over Their Homes

New South Wales residents have come home to swarms of “millions” of beetles overtaking their homes and gardens in a horrifying scenario.

Earlier this week, Lismore locals took to social media to report that their homes had been overrun by “swarms” of Monolepta beetles, small insects which travel in huge numbers and bring with them a foul smell.

“Last night in Goonellabah, a swarm of millions of Monelepta beetles invaded my home,” one person commented on Facebook, adding that they would have a “big clean up today”.

They shared photos of the thousands of beetles both inside and outside their home.

Other people said the “destructive” beetles had wiped out plants including roses, avocados and crepe myrtle.

“I found them before they fully destroyed the plants, then I went on a rampage with insect spray. There were hundreds, maybe thousands of them,” one person wrote.

Another said that the beetles were covering a purple flowering tree on their driveway.

“They stunk so bad and left tiny poo spots everywhere. I’m going to wait to see if they come back tonight before I scrub everything down”

According to the Queensland government, no known predators are effective against the beetles, so chemicals are a top weapon in the fight against them.

Locals have recommended drawing them into fire pits and using peppermint oil. One person even recommended a “makeshift” flamethrower. Be assured, such a method is not endorsed here.

It is likely recent weather conditions have resulted in the swarms, with adults usually emerging from eggs in the soil after heavy rains following a dry spell.

Monolepta beetles aren’t the only bug swarm NSW residents have to deal with. The state is also known for its swarms of cluster flies, which reportedly stink of “rotting meat”.

The smell, a pheromone, is notoriously difficult to get rid of.