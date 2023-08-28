‘Bed Was Shaking’: Folks In Bali Woke To A Not-So-Chill 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake This Morning

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia in the early hours of the morning, shaking locals and tourists awake in a bit of a fright.



The earthquake began in the Bali Sea at a depth of 515km below the earth’s surface. It occurred around 3.55am local time (5.55am AEST) and it wasn’t long before people on shore began waking up to the earth moving around them.



It was later declared to be a 7.1 magnitude earthquake on the Richter Magnitude Scale, which measures the energy output of the shake.



Soliha Iqbal was one of the tourists who experienced the Bali earthquake.



“I was asleep and woke up because my whole room was rumbling and shaking. It was like we were in a box that someone was shaking and rattling,” she said.



“It went on for several minutes and was pretty wild – my entire bed was shaking and it was super loud. It was surreal because I’ve never experienced an earthquake before.



Thankfully, the Bureau Of Meteorology Australia has confirmed that there is no tsunami threat to Australia.

There have been no reports of damage or casualties and hopefully, it stays that way.



