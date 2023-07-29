Seattle Swifties Partied So Hard At An Eras Show They Literally Caused A Magnitude 2.3 Earthquake

Taylor Swift fans in Seattle have caused a literal earthquake after a raucous night of overzealous bopping. Honestly, who can blame them?

A 2.3 magnitude shudder was felt last week on July 22 and 23 as over 70,000 Swifties per night packed into Lumen Field — normally the home of the Seattle Seahawks NFL team.

The quake was observed by Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a seismologist at Western Washington University and a loud, proud Swifty herself.

READ MORE Doja Cat Has Reportedly Lost More Than 200k Followers After She Beefed W/ Fans On Threads

“I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals,” she said per CNN.

“If I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical.”

All of a sudden, I’m interested in geology! I’d even go as far as to say that it … rocks (sorry).

“What I love is to be able to share that this is science,” Caplan-Auerbach said.

“It doesn’t have to happen in a lab with a white coat. Everyday observations and experiences are science.”

Funnily enough, a similar event occurred at the same stadium back in 2011 during an NFL game.

Star running back Marshawn Lynch evaded half of the opposing team to score a ridiculously impressive touchdown.

The crowd’s celebration caused what has come to be known as the “Beast Quake”, with “Beast Mode” being Lynch’s nickname.

However, as you can see from the data, the Swifties outshone even the most die-hard American football fans which we can all agree is metal AF.

“The shaking was twice as strong as ‘Beast Quake’. It absolutely doubled it,” Caplan-Auerbach added.

If geology-free Taylor Swift news is more your thing, don’t fret. PEDESTRIAN.TV has that covered too.

We recently got the inside scoop into how Taylor will be spending her downtime while on tour Down Under, as well as all the lyric changes from ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’.