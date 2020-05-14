Thanks for signing up!

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake has hit the South Australian town of Burra at around 3.30pm on Thursday afternoon.

The quake could have caused damage within a 6km radius, GeoScience Australia reports.

“An earthquake felt by people in the southeastern parts of South Australia is NOT expected to generate tsunami impacts for Australia,” BOM Australia tweeted, quashing fears.

An earthquake felt by people in the southeastern parts of South Australia is NOT expected to generate tsunami impacts for Australia.

For more earthquake details visit Geoscience Australia: https://t.co/yieF5hdkf6 pic.twitter.com/Pz7zacCLC2 — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) May 14, 2020

The earthquake is believed to have been the largest the state has seen in a decade.

Although this is the biggest earthquake felt in a while, tremors in the area aren’t uncommon, according to Geoscience Australia seismologist Hugh Glanville.

“It is possible for minor damage from a magnitude-4 but it’s reasonably unlikely for this earthquake,” he told ABC Radio Adelaide. “There’s quite a lot of active fault lines but most of them are buried.”

According to the ABC, people felt tremors as far as the Adelaide CBD over 150km away, with residents feeling shaking walls in office and apartment buildings.

AN EARTHQUAKE IN ADELAIDE? — ????⁷ (@egirlirene) May 14, 2020

My apartment just shook noticeably for about 30 seconds. I considered running downstairs it was that strong. #Adelaide#adelaide — Marin Rymer (@MarinRymer) May 14, 2020

flashbacks to the OG adelaide earthquake, which occurred when I was in a deeply mediocre underground cocktail bar called "fumo blu". it had tropical fish and I am stunned to learn it still exists https://t.co/gLF2l8JvwE — public universal friend (@sizzlepack) May 14, 2020

More to come.