Australia’s border will open to all visa holders and international travellers for the first time in almost two years, from February 21, provided they are double-vaccinated.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison made the announcement on Monday afternoon, 23 months after Australia’s border was shut due to the pandemic on March 20, 2020.

“It’s almost two years since we took the decision to close the borders to Australia,” he said at a press conference in Canberra following a National Cabinet meeting.

Australian citizens and some visa holders have been able to enter since late last year. This is the final step in a staggered reopening that commenced in November 2021, which Morrison said had been very successful.

“Whether it was the programs we had in place with New Zealand or Singapore, and then with Japan and South Korea, opening up to international students and backpackers and economic migrants who are coming to Australia, that will now be extended to international visitors who will be able to return,” he said.

“The condition is you must be double vaccinated to come to Australia. That’s the rule.

“But if you’re double vaccinated, we look forward to welcoming you back to Australia and I know the tourism industry will be looking forward to that and over the next two weeks they’ll get the opportunity both for visitors to be coming and for them to be gearing up to welcome international visitors back to Australia.”

States can still impose their own caps on arrivals and quarantine arrangements.

Responding to media questions Morrison did not confirm whether the definition of fully vaccinated would change for Australians but to include a third dose, but he did say arrivals would not be required to be boosted to enter.

“The answer to that is no. It will be two dose.”

He also he couldn’t do anything about WA’s closed state border — those decisions remained with state leaders.

Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said this decision to open Australia’s border would boost Australia’s tourism industry.

“In 2018-2019, the tourism generated more than $60 billion for the Australian economy. And more than 660,000 people were employed in the tourism sector,” Andrews said.

She also said this would be welcome by families who have been separated by Australia’s border closures for two years.

“We have seen almost 300,000 eligible visa holders come to reunite with loved ones here in Australia. So we are absolutely looking forward to February 21.”