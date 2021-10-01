It’s looking like Australia’s international borders are going to open back up again from November, with reports claiming the federal government is set to start giving out COVID vaccine passports from Friday.

Per the Sydney Morning Herald, it’s believed that Prime Minister Scott Morrison will announce a new target for all states and territories on Friday, to be reached before there can be a larger agreement on how reopening the country’s borders will roll out.

It’s also reported that when NSW reaches 80% double doses, it will likely be the testing ground for easing border restrictions, which could see travellers come and go from the country without having to get an exemption from the government, and possibly not have to fork out a couple of grand for hotel quarantine on returning to Australia.

At the time of writing, NSW is projected to hit that 80% target by October 21, which means the international borders could be opened back up to that state’s residents a whole month earlier than the planned December 17 date.

Tourism Minister Dan Tehan previously said the international borders will be back open “by Christmas at the latest”, and the federal government has been negotiating with other countries about travel bubbles, and which vaccines would be accepted as part of a vaccine passport.

More to come.