The Australian Republic Movement has tried (and failed) so make some kind of point about the state of our politics by tacitly supporting Prince Andrew‘s ascension to the throne, or something.

In a tweet that was probably supposed to highlight the arbitrariness of royal secession, the movement instead implied people want Prince Andrew – yep, the guy with child sexual assault allegations against him and close, well-documented ties to Jeffry Epstein – to be our next head of state. Yikes.

“The main reason Prince Andrew is not the next head of Australia is because Prince Charles was born first,” the post said.

“Don’t like it? Take action.”

???? Deciding who is head of Australia based on birth order – and who you’re related to – is wrong. Want to fix it? https://t.co/7ku5PCI5V2 #auspol #ausrepublic pic.twitter.com/aAb24y48FW — Australian Republic Movement (@AusRepublic) August 14, 2020

No. No no no. We do like the fact Prince Andrew is not our head of state, actually. No action needed.

Obviously, the goal of the republican movement is to have an Australian head of state, not Prince fkn Andrew.

However the tone of their tweet sure does sound like they’re agitating for the alleged pedophile to hold our highest office. Why not Ghislaine Maxwell for PM, while we’re at it?

It’s a very, very strange hill to die on, and a point which makes less sense the more you think about it. Twitter felt the same way.

Oh, there’s another reason why Prince Andrew will never be our head of state: he literally retired from public life because his handling of the extremely serious allegations against him brought the whole royal family into such disrepute.

Maybe use another royal next time, Australian Republic Movement. Or don’t use a royal at all, for obvious reasons.