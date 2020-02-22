Lawyer Gloria Allred, who is representing several of Jeffrey Epstein‘s accusers, has admitted that she’s the one who sent a bus around London with a cheeky message targeting Prince Andrew.

The yellow American-style school bus has been spotted driving around the capital this week, and was recently seen cruising down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace.

A sign on side of the vehicle bears several pictures of the disgraced Prince Andrew, with text that reads “if you see this man please ask him to call the FBI to answer their questions.”

Financier Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in Jail last August. He had been arrested a month earlier, and faced charges related to sex trafficking and abusing numerous underage girls.

The Prince was friends with Epstein, but has denied allegations that he had sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who says that she was trafficked by Epstein as a teenager.

Andrew has been urged to come forward and speak to the FBI about its ongoing investigation into Epstein, but as far as anyone is aware, he has not yet done so.

Gloria Allred said she wrote to Andrew appealing for him to come forward and share his knowledge with the FBI, but when that didn’t work, she tried this more unorthodox approach.

At an impromptu press conference yesterday on the steps of the New York Supreme Court, she told reporters:

“My clients deserve the truth. They have been denied justice so many times over so many years, and there will be no justice without the truth. And there will be no truth unless Prince Andrew stops hiding from the FBI and from the public. This is unacceptable … I implore you, Prince Andrew. You must do the right thing and stop shaming your family – the Queen, your children. If you have done nothing wrong then just talk to the FBI.”

Buckingham Palace has not commented on the bus stunt, or whether or not Andrew has contacted the FBI.