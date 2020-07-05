Lisa Wilkinson has tonight called on the Queen to push for Prince Andrew to “front up unconditionally” following the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a powerful segment on The Project on Sunday night, Wilkinson blasted the royal family, urging her Majesty to compel Andrew to cooperate with Authorities.

“Your Majesty, with respect, it’s time,” she wrote on Twitter shortly after the segment aired.

“As we wait to see what happens to Ghislaine Maxwell, the questions around Prince Andrew remain. 2020 is going down as the year that sent the royal family into full-blown crisis,” she began the segment.

Throughout the segment, Lisa Wilkinson illustrates the stark contrast between the way the press reacted to “Mexit”, and the way they handled the accusations against Prince Andrew.

The segment then went on to discuss the allegations made by Virginia Roberts, who also alleges she was sexually abused by Epstein.

“This is about hypocrisy, this is about Epstein’s victims and the victims of exploitation everywhere, who’ve seen the tabloids – and the palace – appear to show more shock at a woman of colour entering the royal family than of credible accusations of child sex trafficking.”

Finally, she calls on Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth to simply do the right thing for the good of humanity and urge Andrew to come forward and cooperate.

“If Laura Goldman is right and Maxwell doesn’t give up information on Prince Andrew, then it’s up to the Queen’s second son to do so himself,” she said. “What we do know is that authorities are eager to speak to him.”

She concluded the segment by reminding viewers that the Palace categorically denied any sexual contact between the pair in a statement last year. The statement in question, released on behalf of Buckingham Palace reads as follows:

“It is emphatically denied that The Duke of York [Prince Andrew] had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts. Any claim to the contrary is false and without foundation.”

We’re just going to leave you with Wilkinson’s final, powerful monologue, which really sums up the entire situation.