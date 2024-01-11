Australia Post says it is investigating after one of its stores was allegedly found to be selling counterfeit jewellery.

The jewellery included earrings, necklaces and rings that appeared to be by the luxury brands Yves Saint Laurent and Chanel.

A user shared a photo to Reddit of the counterfeit jewellery stocked at the post office store in Wentworthville. The range was on sale for $39.99 a piece.

However in addition to this, stores can seek their own products to sell from an outside range as well, with all suppliers bound to a strict code of conduct.

“Australia Post outlets are required to comply with all federal, state and local laws. We treat any breaches of this requirement seriously and are investigating this matter,” a spokesperson for Australia Post said.

Trading in counterfeit goods is prohibited under Australian law, and people who buy or sell counterfeit goods could face legal consequences. This includes potential fines and penalties for copyright and trademark infringement.

PEDESTRIAN.TV understands the goods have since been removed from shelves.

It is not the first time fake products have been found at an Australian store. In 2012, cosmetics giant Estee Lauder accused Target Australia of selling counterfeit make-up, forcing the chain to pull its M.A.C products from stores.

“M.A.C Cosmetics has conducted extensive testing in our US laboratories and found that M.A.C marked products that were, until recently, being sold at Target Australia are counterfeit,” it said in a statement at the time.

“We notified Target Australia and they have withdrawn the products from their shelves and website.

“Target Australia is not an authorised retailer of M.A.C Cosmetics and we did not supply any M.A.C products to Target Australia.”

Target disputed the allegations, but ultimately had to pay $1 million to settle a legal case surrounding the matter.